Real Estate Council Suspends Licences of Stephen Lam, Regent Park Pinnacle Realty and Coral Property Management

VANCOUVER, Feb. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - The Real Estate Council of British Columbia has suspended the real estate licences of Stephen Lam, and brokerages Regent Park Pinnacle Realty of Vancouver and Coral Property Management of Richmond.

Mr. Lam, Regent Park Pinnacle Realty, and Coral Property Management are prohibited from providing real estate services to or on behalf of any member of the public. The suspensions remain in effect until further notice.

Concerned clients of Regent Park Pinnacle Realty or Coral Property Management are encouraged to contact RECBC.

Clients of Regent Park Pinnacle Realty, please email [email protected].

Clients of Coral Property Management, please email [email protected].

Orders

Suspension Order: Stephen Lam and Regent Park Pinnacle Realty

Freeze Order: Stephen Lam and Regent Park Pinnacle Realty

Suspension Order: Stephen Lam and Coral Property Management

Freeze Order: Coral Property Management

About RECBC

RECBC is a regulatory agency established by the provincial government. Its mandate is to protect the public by enforcing the licensing and licensee conduct requirements of the Real Estate Services Act.

