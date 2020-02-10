Real Estate Council Suspends Licences of Stephen Lam, Regent Park Pinnacle Realty and Coral Property Management
Feb 10, 2020, 20:14 ET
VANCOUVER, Feb. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - The Real Estate Council of British Columbia has suspended the real estate licences of Stephen Lam, and brokerages Regent Park Pinnacle Realty of Vancouver and Coral Property Management of Richmond.
Mr. Lam, Regent Park Pinnacle Realty, and Coral Property Management are prohibited from providing real estate services to or on behalf of any member of the public. The suspensions remain in effect until further notice.
Concerned clients of Regent Park Pinnacle Realty or Coral Property Management are encouraged to contact RECBC.
Clients of Regent Park Pinnacle Realty, please email [email protected].
Clients of Coral Property Management, please email [email protected].
Orders
Suspension Order: Stephen Lam and Regent Park Pinnacle Realty
Freeze Order: Stephen Lam and Regent Park Pinnacle Realty
Suspension Order: Stephen Lam and Coral Property Management
Freeze Order: Coral Property Management
About RECBC
RECBC is a regulatory agency established by the provincial government. Its mandate is to protect the public by enforcing the licensing and licensee conduct requirements of the Real Estate Services Act.
For further information: Warren Mirko, Media Relations Advisor, Real Estate Council of British Columbia, www.recbc.ca, T: 778.783.4057, Toll-Free: 1.877.683.9664, Email: [email protected]
