Real Appoints National Director of Growth, Grants Restricted Share Units and Appoints Corporate Secretary

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2020 /CNW/ -- The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSXV: REAX) (OTCQX: REAXF) ("Real"), a national, technology-powered real estate brokerage in the United States of America ("U.S."), announced that Ray Pel has joined Real Broker LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Real, as national director of growth.

Mr. Pel will help define, coordinate and execute the growth and expansion plan and optimize the revenue funnel for the company.

"It is always exciting to join at the early stage of a fast-growing company," said Mr. Pel. "I am really looking forward to this journey."

With over 30 years of experience in management and ownership, Mr. Pel brings a skillset of experience and knowledge for growth, management, leadership, training, sales and service experience. He has worked with large companies including Allstate Financial and Insurance, Keller Williams, National Fitness Corporation and eXp Realty as well as small to middle market companies including Hart's Athletic Clubs, NRU and other regional fitness chains.

"Agent growth and nationwide expansion are key priorities for Real, and we are excited to have Ray's remarkable experience and talent supporting the effort," said Tamir Poleg, co-founder and CEO of Real.

Separately, Real announced that a total of 10,265 RSUs were granted to senior officers of Real and are payable in common shares. The RSUs will vest in stages over a three year period.

Real is also pleased to announce that Michelle Ressler has been appointed as corporate secretary, succeeding Gus Patel, who resigned effective October 12, 2020.

About Real

Real ( www.joinreal.com ) is a technology-powered real estate brokerage in 21 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Real is on a mission to make agents' lives better, creating financial opportunities for agents through higher commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives.

Media contact: Lynda Radosevich, [email protected]

