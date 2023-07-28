READY FOR A POLITICAL SATIRE VIDEO GAME? CIVIC STORY LAUNCHES ON STEAM AND ITCH.IO.

TORONTO, July 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Shining Spark Entertainment Ltd (SSE), a global multimedia production corporation, announced the launch of political satire video game, Civic Story. The game is now available on Steam and Itch.io .

Available on PC, Civic Story enables players to step into the shoes of a Marketing Executive at the Ad Nauseam Marketing agency, thrust into the heart of a fictional federal election season. As they navigate the dynamic and ever-changing political landscape, players will witness the profound impact that the game's election has on various critical issues, including healthcare, immigration, education and more.

Emphasizing the importance of civic literacy and political awareness, Civic Story offers a satirical take on contemporary politics, encouraging players to engage in fictional political campaigns and interact with a cast of colorful characters. The game's narrative weaves together elements of intrigue, humour and strategic decision-making, providing players with an unparalleled and entertaining gaming experience.

About Shining Spark Entertainment

Shining Spark Entertainment Ltd (SSE) is a global multimedia production corporation dedicated to creating and supporting the expression of diverse and impactful multimedia stories. Founded in 2019 by Jordan Sparks, a renowned multimedia artist and educator, SSE is driven by a talented team that develops innovative multimedia content and experiences. Through their work, SSE aims to shine a light on our culture to spark social change around the world.

