Readout - Prime Minister Carney meets with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy

ÉVIAN, France, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on the margins of the 2026 G7 Leaders' Summit in Évian, France.

Prime Minister Carney strongly condemned Russia's latest attack on Kyiv, including the strike on the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery, a sacred site in Ukraine and Eastern Christianity.

Prime Minister Carney commended President Zelenskyy for his continued efforts to secure a just and lasting peace for the people of Ukraine, including through direct negotiations. The leaders discussed the situation on the ground, including Ukraine's remarkable battlefield victories and resilience.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Canada's continued commitment to supporting Ukraine and maintaining pressure on Russia. This year alone, Canada has provided $2.8 billion in military assistance to Ukraine, imposed sanctions on over 3,400 individuals and entities as well as over 600 vessels to hold Russia accountable, and renewed Operation UNIFIER, enabling the Canadian Armed Forces to continue training Ukrainian soldiers.

To increase pressure on Russia to negotiate, and to support Ukraine at this critical time in the war, the Prime Minister announced that Canada is imposing new sanctions targeting Russia's shadow fleet, energy revenues, defence-industrial, and disinformation actors. This package will target a total of 162 individuals, entities, and vessels – all assets of the Russian war machine. The Prime Minister also underscored Canada's efforts to establish the Defence, Security, and Resilience Bank to provide multi-year, low-cost financing for defence, security, and resilience initiatives.

Prime Minister Carney underlined Canada's support for Ukraine's reconstruction, including opportunities to leverage Canadian expertise in energy, infrastructure, and clean technology, and noted the importance of continued reform to bolster Ukraine's resilience.

The leaders discussed strengthening defence-industrial partnerships between the two countries, including advanced technologies such as drone production. Canada and Ukraine will harness our expertise and unique strengths to further connect our defence industries and create more jobs.

Prime Minister Carney and President Zelenskyy agreed to remain in close and regular contact.

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SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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