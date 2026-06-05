Re: TriWest IV's Holdings in Source Energy Services Ltd.

CALGARY, AB, June 5, 2026 /CNW/ - TriWest Capital Partners IV (US), L.P., SES Sand Holdings (Canada) LP, SES Sand Holdings 2 (Canada) LP and SES Sand Holdings 3 (Canada) LP Inc. (collectively "TriWest IV") of Calgary, Alberta announced that TriWest IV has disposed of 500,000 common shares ("Common Shares") in the capital of Source Energy Services Ltd. (the "Corporation").

The transactions were conducted over the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange on June 5, 2026. TriWest IV now exercises control or direction over 889,776 Common Shares, representing less than 10% of the outstanding Common Shares of the Corporation.

TriWest IV previously exercised control or direction over 1,389,776 Common Shares, representing approximately 10.63% of the current outstanding Common Shares.

TriWest IV held the Common Shares for investment purposes and may, depending on market and other conditions, acquire additional Common Shares through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances, dividend reinvestment programs, exercise of options, convertible securities or otherwise, or may sell all or some of the Common Shares it owns or controls, or may continue to hold such Common Shares. This press release has been issued in order to comply with applicable securities legislation.

TriWest IV is filing an early warning report advising of these matters. A copy of such early warning report may be found on the Corporation's profile at www.sedarplus.com or may be obtained from TriWest IV using the contact information below.

SOURCE TriWest Capital Partners IV (US), L.P.

Dino DeLuca, TriWest Capital Partners IV (2011) Inc., 4600, 400 - 3rd Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta, Telephone: 403-225-1144