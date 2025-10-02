RDH Building Science Unveils New Website and Brand Identity

New website and brand identity bring RDH's expertise, culture, and projects to the forefront, setting the stage for the firm's next chapter.

VANCOUVER, BC and SEATTLE, Oct. 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- RDH Building Science Inc., a leading consulting and engineering firm specializing in building enclosures, facade and structural engineering, energy and climate services, forensics, training and publications, and building lifecycle management, has launched a fully redesigned website that reflects its growth and future ambitions across North America.

The year-long project--and first major branding effort--was delivered in partnership with digital agency SPINX Digital. The new site reimagines RDH's online presence as a platform for business development, recruitment, and thought leadership. With clear navigation, expanded content, and a refreshed brand identity, it showcases RDH's expertise in a way that is accessible, engaging, and built for growth.

Key features of the new site include:

A restructured services taxonomy that allows clients and collaborators to explore RDH's breadth of expertise across 12 offices.

An expanded project portfolio with new case studies from each office, alongside legacy projects that established the firm's reputation in 1997, each highlighting the scope, scale, and impact of RDH's work.

A people-first careers section that highlights values, purpose, and culture in addition to job opportunities.

Enhanced accessibility and usability through a refreshed color palette, high-contrast design, updated typography, and a responsive visual system optimized for all devices.

"This rebrand is for our people," said Harriet Tzou, Principal and Director of Marketing at RDH, "Technical expertise put us on the map, but it is our culture that carries us forward. The new website brings those together as a digital expression of who we are and where we're going. Most importantly, it lays the foundation for RDH's next chapter--how we show up for clients, collaborate with partners, and articulate what we do in more meaningful ways."

The new digital platform was shaped through collaboration between RDH's marketing and communications teams in Vancouver, Oakland, and Portland, working closely with technical leadership, operational teams, and staff across the firm.

Website: www.rdh.com

Instagram: @rdhbuildingscience

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rdhbuildingscience/

About RDH Building Science Inc.

RDH is a consulting and engineering firm dedicated to making buildings better. With more than 350 staff and 12 offices across the U.S. and Canada, RDH specializes in building enclosure consulting, facade and structural engineering, construction, energy and climate services, forensics, training and publications, and building lifecycle management. The firm partners with architects, owners, developers, and contractors to design, investigate, and improve buildings for performance, resilience, and sustainability.

SOURCE RDH Building Science Inc.

Harriet Tzou, Director of Marketing, RDH Building Science Inc., [email protected]