RCU Releases the Stori App to Help Cannabis Consumers Keep Track of Their Product Preferences and Inventory

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2020 /CNW/ -- RCU - Responsible Cannabis Use has created an app for cannabis consumers and patients. The Stori App offers recreational and medical consumers a simple way to discover and track their cannabis products. The goal of the app is to provide an easy to use resource for learning more about cannabis products.

"Most consumers and patients are not familiar with cannabis brands available in their region. They also seem to be unfamiliar with product types or profiles, and cannot decipher what product labels actually mean as it relates to the outcome or feeling they're looking for from the products," said Karina Karassev, COO at RCU. "With the Stori App, consumers can learn about products they've purchased, keep personal notes on the products they've enjoyed, and what effects they experienced," added Karassev.

The Stori App is a digital companion to the smart cannabis storage solution, Stori, which will start shipping in December 2020. Although the app is a companion app to the storage device, it allows users to track products in other storage solutions like mason jars, ziplock bags, or the original packaging.

Stori consists of child-resistant cannabis containers made from a food-safe aluminum material that maintains product quality in an elegant case that one can put on display.

As a result of strict packaging regulations, brands have had a challenge with packaging since the start of legalization. Efforts for differentiating brands through packaging have resulted in negative consumer feedback as consumers don't want their products in layers of plastic and paper that offer little product information, and are to be thrown out once the product is finished.

RCU is now developing partnerships with licensed producers that are looking to reduce single-use plastic, while increasing exposure via digital channels, like the Stori App. Karassev predicts a large opportunity in collaboration with producers. "Companies we're speaking with are keen on finding ways to develop long-term relationships with their customers and patients. They see Stori as a smart fridge and their products like the produce. The produce can have minimal packaging, with scannable codes that direct consumers to their product profile on the Stori App. This helps reduce waste and increase access to relevant information about each product."

The Stori App is free and available at app.yourstori.com. The Stori cannabis storage is available for pre-sale at yourstori.com and will ship in December 2020.

About RCU (Responsible Cannabis Use)

RCU - Responsible Cannabis Use is a cannabis education company that brings awareness to cannabis facts, laws, regulations, and research. Through its products: Cann I Know, CannEd and Stori, RCU aims to educate all Canadians about responsible cannabis use and reduce stigma.

To learn more about RCU, visit thercu.org, follow RCU on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

To learn more about Stori, visit yourstori.com, follow Stori on Facebook and Instagram.

Stori App

Keep track of your cannabis and discover new products based on your location and what you've stored.

