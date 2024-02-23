OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - On Thursday February 22, 2024, regular members, civilian members and public service employees of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) O Division, were recognized for their years of exemplary service and continued dedication to Canadians.

The recipients of the Long Service Awards were recognized for all of those occasions where they went "above and beyond"; displaying courage, bravery, tenacity, patience, and good judgement. They also recognize the actions that make up a long career of honourable service and good conduct.

In addition to the Long Service Awards, the following employee was presented with a distinctive honour:

Civilian Member Doctor Robert SÉGUIN received a Commanding Officer's Letter of Appreciation for his work which was instrumental in the development of the Close Protection Task Test, a new fitness test with a Bona Fide Occupational Requirement for members of Protective Services.

A/Commr. Matt Peggs, O Division Commanding Officer commented, "I want to take a moment to thank the families and friends of the award recipients. Your unwavering support does not go unnoticed and we would like to acknowledge all that you do to support our RCMP family and the sacrifices that you have made over the years."

Quick Facts

Originally created by King George V in 1934, the RCMP Long Service Medal is awarded to Regular Members of irreproachable character who have reached milestones in their number of service years.

The Long Service Medal is the oldest continually awarded honour within the Canadian honours system, and the first created specifically for Canadian service within Canada .

. The first presentation of the Long Service Medal was held in Ottawa in March 1935 , in the Cartier Drill Hall.

in , in the Cartier Drill Hall. In 1981, the program was expanded to include Civilian Members and again in 2002 to include Public Service Employees.

Regular Members, Civilian Members and Public Service Employees are recognized at the milestone of 20, 25, 30, 35, 40 and 45 years of service.

