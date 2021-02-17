RCMP launches the 2021 Name the Puppy contest

INNISFAIL, AB, Feb. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mounted Police needs your help to name puppies that will become Canada's future RCMP police dogs.

The Police Dog Service Training Centre (PDSTC) in Innisfail, Alberta, is asking young Canadians to suggest names for 13 German shepherd puppies that will be born at the Centre in 2021.

Children are encouraged to be original and imaginative in finding names that will serve these puppies well in their careers with Canada's national police force.

When thinking of names, it is important to keep in mind that these are working police dogs, not pets.

Winning names will be chosen by the PDSTC staff. A draw will determine the winning entry in the event of multiple submissions of the same puppy name.

Although there can be only 13 winners, names not selected for the contest will be considered for other puppies born during the year.

Prizes

The 13 children whose names are selected will each receive a laminated 8×10-inch photo of the pup they name, a plush dog named Justice and an RCMP water bottle.

Contest rules

Names must begin with the letter "P"

Names must have no more than 9 letters

Names must be 1 or 2 syllables

Contestants must live in Canada

Contestants must be 4 to 14 years old

Only 1 entry per child will be eligible

will be eligible Entries must be received by March 18, 2021

Enter online

To enter the contest, visit us online:

https://www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/en/depot/name-the-puppy-contest

Submitting artwork

We no longer accept entries sent through the mail. However, we still love receiving drawings and paintings! After entering online, children have the option to email their artwork to the Police Dog Service Training Centre at [email protected].

All contest entries must be submitted online. We cannot accept contest entries by email.

Important dates

The deadline for entries is March 18, 2021.

Contest winners and the winning names will be announced on April 28, 2021, on the RCMP website and social media.

About the Police Dog Service Training Centre

The PDSTC is home to the RCMP national police dog training program and is a part of RCMP Depot Division. The Centre has earned a great reputation for breeding top-quality working German shepherds and for training dogs with outstanding searching and tracking abilities.

Link: https://www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/en/news/2021/rcmp-launches-the-2021-name-the-puppy-contest

Stay connected

Hashtags

English: #namethepuppy

French: #nommelechiot

Twitter

English: @RCMPDepot

French: @GRCDepot

Instagram

English: rcmpdepot

French: grcdepot

Facebook

English: facebook.com/rcmpdepot

French: facebook.com/grcdepot

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police

For further information: Insp. Alana McLeod or Sgt. Claudio Maurizio, RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre, Telephone number: 403-227-3346