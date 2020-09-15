RBMG (RB Milestone Group) Recognized by O'Dwyer's as Top 5 Communications Firm in America for YoY Revenue Growth & Top 12 IR Firm in America Overall

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 15, 2020 /CNW/ -- RBMG, a leading corporate communications firm that specializes in investor relations advisory, is pleased to announce that O'Dwyer's 2020 PR Firm Rankings has recognized RBMG as top 5 communications firm in America for YoY revenue growth and top 12 IR firm in America overall. The O'Dwyer's annual Top PR Firm Rankings list analyzes top agencies with major U.S. operations and ranks them by worldwide fees.

"RBMG's IR advisory practice continues to absorb market share organically," said Trevor Brucato, Managing Director of RBMG. "RBMG has made a name for itself in the cross-border small-cap and micro-cap arenas, which contributed to our strong year-over-year growth. The increasing service demand from Canada and Australia is extremely exciting and a key indicator for more growth to come. RBMG has proven to be the leading US advisory practice for this international growth space and we are very proud of that."

About RBMG (RB Milestone Group)

Founded in 2009, RBMG is a US-based corporate communications firm that specializes in investor relations advisory. RBMG's US advisory practice delivers investor relations programs tailor-made for emerging companies who are private and publicly traded on the NYSE, NASDAQ, OTC, TSX, TSXV, CSE, ASX and AIM. RBMG refines communications strategies, weighs data and advises clients on how to penetrate new markets. It helps clients target and secure relationships with niche US stakeholders and key industry strategics globally. Utilizing digital techniques, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, RBMG has developed methods that improve traditional client IR initiatives to maximize ROI.

RBMG partners with clients across a wide range of industry segments, including: Cannabis; Cleantech; Consumer Goods; Crypto; Fintech; Healthcare; Metals & Mining; Professional Services; Renewable Energy; and Technology.

Contacts

RBMG

Trevor M. Brucato

Managing Director

[email protected]

www.rbmilestone.com

SOURCE RB Milestone Group, LLC.

