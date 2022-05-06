RBC iShares Opens the Market
May 06, 2022, 11:00 ET
TORONTO, May 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Helen Hayes, Head of iShares Canada, Blackrock, and Jonathan Hartman, Vice President, Head of Advisor Channel Sales, RBC Global Asset Management, and their teams joined Graham MacKenzie, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the launch of four ETFs: iShares Exponential Technologies Index ETF (TSX: XEXP), iShares Global Clean Energy Index ETF (TSX: XCLN), iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare Index ETF (TSX: XDNA), and iShares Cybersecurity and Tech Index ETF (TSX: XHAK).
The four ETFs (collectively the "iShares ETFs") will be managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ("BlackRock Canada"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. RBC iShares ETFs are comprised of RBC ETFs managed by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. and iShares ETFs managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited. RBC iShares is a strategic alliance formed in 2019 between RBC Global Asset Management and BlackRock Canada. RBC iShares provides the largest suite of ETFs to Canadians, and leverages the combined investment expertise of Canada's largest asset manager and the world's largest ETF provider to help advisors build efficient portfolios that meet the needs of their clients.
Date: Friday, May 6, 2022
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: 120 Adelaide St W.
SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange
For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: BlackRock Communications, Reem Jazar, [email protected]; RBC Global Asset Management Communications, Brandon Dorey, [email protected]
Share this article