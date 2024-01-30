RBC iShares Opens the Market

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - The team at RBC iShares, led by Helen Hayes, Head of iShares Canada, BlackRock and Mark Neill, Managing Director and Head of RBC ETFs & Strategic Alliances at RBC Global Asset Management Inc., joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the fifth year of the RBC iShares alliance.

RBC iShares ETFs are comprised of RBC ETFs managed by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. and iShares ETFs managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited. RBC iShares is a strategic alliance formed in 2019 between RBC Global Asset Management and BlackRock Canada. RBC iShares provides the largest suite of ETFs to Canadians, and leverages the combined investment expertise of Canada's largest asset manager and the world's largest ETF provider to help advisors build efficient portfolios that meet the needs of their clients.

