RB Global reports on voting results from the 2024 annual and special meeting of shareholders

WESTCHESTER, Ill., May 8, 2024 /CNW/ - The Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of RB Global, Inc. (the "Company", NYSE andTSX: RBA) was held on May 7, 2024. Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's Proxy Statement dated March 25, 2024, which can be found on the Company's website at: https://d18rn0p25nwr6d.cloudfront.net/CIK-0001046102/bc7c6ba8-e5d1-4807-835c-2d639bba90f2.pdf.

Per TSX reporting requirements, the Company wishes to disclose that the total number of shares represented by shareholders in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 160,297,084 common shares of the Company and 485,000,000 Series A senior preferred shares of the Company, representing approximately 87.9% of the total votes eligible to be cast. The voting results for the election of directors were as follows:

Name of Director

For

Against

Robert G. Elton

161,095,442

3,334,253

Jim Kessler

163,883,304

546,393

Brian Bales

161,837,470

2,592,225

Adam DeWitt

163,790,935

638,762

Gregory B. Morrison

164,039,842

389,853

Timothy O'Day

157,549,136

6,880,561

Sarah Raiss

161,102,332

3,327,365

Michael Sieger

160,878,082

3,551,615

Jeffrey C. Smith

163,802,846

626,849

Debbie Stein

162,169,251

2,260,444

Carol Stephenson

151,443,054

12,986,643



On May 8, 2024, the Company filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting on www.sedarplus.com.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE: RBA) (TSX: RBA) is a leading, omnichannel marketplace that provides value-added insights, services and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Through its auction sites in 14 countries and digital platform, RB Global serves customers in more than 170 countries across a variety of asset classes, including automotive, commercial transportation, construction, government surplus, lifting and material handling, energy, mining and agriculture. The company's marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., the world's largest auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding, and IAA, a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers. RB Global's portfolio of brands also includes Rouse Services, which provides a complete end-to-end asset management, data-driven intelligence and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, an innovative technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle and integrates parts procurement with both OEMs and dealers; Xcira, a leader in live simulcast auction technologies; and VeriTread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport.

