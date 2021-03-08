Raymond James Selects Katipult to Support the Digital Advancement of its Private Placements Capabilities

CALGARY, AB, March 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Katipult Technology Corp. (TSXV: FUND) ("Katipult" or the "Corporation"), a provider of industry leading and award-winning software infrastructure for powering the exchange of capital in equity and debt markets, is pleased to announce the addition of Raymond James & Associates, Inc. to its growing customer list.

Raymond James, a leading diversified financial services company with approximately 8,200 financial advisors and clients assets of $1.02 trillion, selected Katipult to provide the software for a new online private placements platform to distribute alternative investment products offered by its Equity Capital Markets division across its financial advisor network. Katipult will support their operations across this spectrum of offerings while streamlining and automating internal processes like assigning financial advisor allocations, distributing investor subscription documents, and standardizing regulatory compliance and reporting.

"Raymond James shares our vision to modernize private capital markets and securing them as a customer is a significant endorsement of Katipult's capabilities. " said Katipult CEO Gord Breese. "This relationship is part of our strategy to grow our portfolio of tier 1 financial institutions and investment banks embracing fully digital capital raises and investor servicing" added Mr Breese.

About Katipult

Katipult (www.katipult.com) is a provider of industry leading and award-winning software infrastructure for powering the exchange of capital in equity and debt markets. Our cloud-based platform and solutions digitize investment workflow by eliminating transaction redundancy, strengthening compliance, delighting investors, and accelerating deal flow. Katipult provides unparalleled adaptability for regulatory compliance, asset structure, business model, and localization requirements.

Forward-Looking Statement

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements: Certain disclosure in this release, including statements regarding the streamlining and automation of internal processes at Raymond James and the growth of Katipult's portfolio of tier 1 financial institutions and investment banks constitute forward-looking statements. In making the forward-looking statements in this release, the Corporation has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Corporation's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Corporation, including, but not limited to, the Corporation's product will continue to operate as expected, the industry will continue to see value in the Corporation's product, the Corporation will be able to recruit talented and experienced sales, support and other individuals required to execute the Corporation's plans, and that the Corporation's employees, consultants, customers, suppliers and other stakeholders will be able to manage successfully throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. Although the Corporation considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors may include, among others, failure to manage growth and product implementation successfully, lengthier than anticipated sales and implementation cycle, cyber risks, risks related to cloud based solutions, failure to continue to adapt to technological change and new product development, dependence on key personnel, competition, intellectual property risks, economic conditions, the financial and economic fallout due to the Covid-19 pandemic, privacy concerns and legislation, regulatory environment, risk associated with a change in the Corporation's pricing model, risk of defects in the Corporation's solution, dependence on market growth, operational service risk, dependence on partners and delay or failure to realize anticipated benefits of key account installations. Readers are cautioned, especially in these uncertain times, not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation does not intend to, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Katipult Technology Corp.

For further information: Katipult Technology Corp., Gord Breese, CEO, [email protected], +1 (604) 760-4000

Related Links

https://www.katipult.com

