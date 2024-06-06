RAVENSWOOD FUNDS ANNOUNCE ACQUISITION OF COMMON SHARES IN PULSE SEISMIC INC.

NEW YORK, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ - On June 6, 2024, Ravenswood Investment Company L.P. ("RIC") and Ravenswood Investments III, L.P. ("RI3", together with RIC, the "Ravenwood Funds") acquired beneficial ownership of an aggregate of 2,358,660 common shares (the "Purchased Shares") in the capital of Pulse Seismic Inc. (the "Company") pursuant to a private agreement with EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. at a price of CAD$2.38 per common share (the "Transaction"). The total acquisition price for the Transaction was CAD$5,613,610.80.

The Purchased Shares represent approximately 4.5% of the outstanding common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") as of the date of the Transaction. Immediately prior to the Transaction, the Ravenswood Funds owned 8,745,423 Common Shares, representing approximately 16.8% of the Common Shares outstanding as of the date of Transaction. Following the Transaction, the Ravenswood Funds beneficial owns or exercise control or direction over 11,104,083 Common Shares, representing approximately 21.3% of the Common Shares outstanding as of the date of Transaction.

Ravenswood Funds acquired the Purchased Shares for investment reasons. Subject to applicable law, the Ravenswood Funds may, from time to time, acquire or dispose beneficial ownership of or control or direction over additional Common Shares and/or other equity, debt or other securities or instruments of the Company (collectively, "Securities") in the open market or otherwise, and reserve the right to dispose of any or all of its Securities, including the Common Shares, in the open market or otherwise at any time and from time to time, depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of the Company and other relevant factors.

The address of the Company is Suite 2700, 421 - 7th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB T2P 4K9. The address of the Ravenswood Funds is 125 Park Avenue, Suite 1607, New York, New York 10017.

This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which also requires a report to be filed with regulatory authorities in each of the jurisdictions in which the Company is a reporting issuer containing information with respect to the foregoing matters (the "Early Warning Report"). A copy of the Early Warning Report will appear with the Company's documents on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval Plus at www.sedarplus.ca.

