Ravensource Fund declares semi-annual distribution
Dec 14, 2022, 23:31 ET
TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Ravensource Fund today announced its regular semi-annual distribution to holders of Ravensource Fund trust units (TSX: RAV.UN). The distribution will be paid on December 30, 2022, to unitholders of record on December 21, 2022.
|
Distribution Amount:
|
$0.15 per unit
|
Ex-Distribution Date:
|
December 20, 2022
|
Record Date:
|
December 21, 2022
|
Payment Date:
|
December 30, 2022
Ravensource Fund is a closed-end mutual fund trust eligible for registered accounts including RRSPs, RESPs, TFSAs and RRIFs. Ravensource seeks to achieve absolute, long-term returns by investing in out-of-favour and deep-value North American securities. The Fund has three investment strategies: distressed securities, alternative credit and special situations equities.
Additional information relating to Ravensource Fund is available on its website at www.ravensource.ca.
For more information, please contact:
Stornoway Portfolio Management Inc.
30 St. Clair Avenue West, Suite 901
Toronto, Ontario M4V 3A1
Attention: Scott Reid
Telephone: (416) 250-2845
Email: [email protected]
