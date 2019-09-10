Ras Al Khaimah Bids for New Guinness World Records with Most Dazzling New Year's Eve Fireworks Gala to Welcome 2020

#RAKNYE2020 will feature pyro-drones for never-before-seen fireworks starting with the countdown and culminating with Ras Al Khaimah's main landmarks being recreated in the sky. There will be a special Japanese aerial shell fireworks display. The two new experiences are set to clinch two Guinness World Records.

#RAKNYE2020 will be even more special this year with a range of celebrities – including top performers from the Arab world – set to put forth an awe-inspiring music performance. Details of the event and tickets sales will be revealed in October.

Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah will once again serve as the hub of lively entertainment and festivities this New Year's Eve, with the fireworks to light up the night skies from offshore. The picturesque fireworks display can be viewed from several vantage positions.

Various government entities in Ras Al Khaimah including Marjan, Ras Al Khaimah Police, Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce, Public Works, Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, Al Hamra and others, are collaborating to organise another compelling celebration.

A spokesperson for the organizing Committee said: "Having raised the standards through enhanced features and welcomed visitors from far and wide in the past years, we are committed to delivering another innovative and never-before-seen spectacle for the 2020 New Year's Eve."

The 2019 Ras Al Khaimah New Year's Eve celebration had not only welcomed hundreds of thousands of visitors from around the world but also set two Guinness World Records - for the 'Longest chain of fireworks' and for the 'Longest straight line of fireworks' while the 2018 celebration set a new world record for the 'Largest aerial firework shell'.

