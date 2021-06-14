Rare, the Emblematic Cognac of the House of Hine

JARNAC, France, June 14, 2021 /CNW/ -- An orchard is bathed in the long rays of a late September sun. It is early evening and the air is still warm, tempered by a gentle breeze. The atmosphere is reminiscent of Van Gogh's Arles and the soundtrack is the warm voice of Cesária Évora. Aromas of roasted nectarines, ripe apricots and succulent melon inspire the lingering first sip, soft as brioche.

Suave yet delicate, Rare is a classic expression of the House of Hine and a benchmark for our entire collection of cognacs. It reinterprets the fruity flavours characteristic of the white wines produced from Charente vines, particularly from the Grande and Petite Champagne varieties, the two Premiers Crus of Cognac.

Since 1989

After numerous tastings, Bernard Hine, the sixth generation since Thomas Hine, created this cuvée in 1989, which he named "Rare & Delicate" in tribute to the delicate style of Hine cognacs.

Rare & Delicate is a blend of around twenty eaux-de-vie from Fine Champagne grapes, hand-crafted according to the strict rules laid down by previous generations, it combines selection and delicate nurturing.

Rare & Delicate is presented in the iconic Hine faceted bottle, replica of a crystal decanter offered to Robert Hine, Bernard's father, as a wedding present in 1938.

Great for Father's Day

All the know-how of the House of Hine is concentrated in this blend, Rare is perfectly balanced between delicate and complex fruity aromas and a gentle use of oak. It is exceptional quality at an affordable price. Its level of maturity and aromatic richness/complexity places it beyond VSOP, on its way to the XO category. Always presented in an elegant decanter and often offered in a Value-Added-Pack with two tulip glasses perfect for tasting, Rare will seduce you: look no further for your Father's Day gift!

They talk about it

Rare has been collecting awards. The latest is a double gold medal at the WSWA Tasting Competition 2021. Also on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of the House of Hine, we received testimonials from loyal friends of the House. Among them, Gérard Basset, OBE, MW, World's Best Sommelier 2010, defined Rare as "Emotions and extreme pleasure"!

