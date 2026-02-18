Rare Handprints from Canadian Music Legends Head to Online Auction

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Danbury Global Ltd., a leading Canadian auction and liquidation firm, is pleased to announce an upcoming online auction featuring a distinctive collection of signed artist handprints originally assembled by Cosmo Music, one of Canada's most respected and iconic music retailers and live event hosts.

Collected over many years through live performances, in-store appearances, and special events at Cosmo Music, the collection features handprints from an impressive lineup of renowned Canadian and international artists and bands. Highlights include pieces associated with Earth, Wind & Fire, April Wine, The Tragically Hip, Chilliwack, Honeymoon Suite, I Mother Earth, Finger Eleven, Mother Mother, The Beaches, along with notable musicians connected to globally recognized acts such as Journey, Styx, Ozzy Osbourne, and Frank Zappa, among others.

Each handprint represents a unique, one-of-a-kind display piece tied directly to Cosmo Music's long history of hosting influential artists and memorable events. The collection offers collectors, music fans, and memorabilia enthusiasts a rare opportunity to acquire authentic artifacts that reflect significant moments in rock and popular music, with a particularly strong connection to Canada's music culture.

"This is a truly special offering," said Jonathan Ordon, CEO of Danbury Global. "Cosmo Music has played a meaningful role in Canada's music scene for decades, and these handprints capture the legacy of bands and artists that shaped entire eras. It's a collection that resonates not just with collectors, but with anyone who values the history of live music."

The auction will be conducted entirely online, allowing participation from bidders across Canada and internationally. The online auction opens February 18th and ends Thursday February 26th. All bidding instructions, a complete listing of items being sold, and registration links can be found on Danbury Global's website https://danburyglobal.com/memorabilia-electronics/

About Danbury Global Ltd.

Danbury Global is a hands-on provider of asset monetization solutions focused on retail & wholesale inventories, as well as industrial machinery and equipment. Services include, but are not limited to, retail store closings, orderly liquidations, and onsite and online public auctions.

SOURCE Danbury Global Ltd.

For media inquiries: Jonathan Ordon at (416) 630-5241 [email protected]