RapidSOS Acquires Northern911 to Provide Mutual Aid across North America

Acquisition enables back-up call taking, dispatching, and AI-enabled data sharing across the RapidSOS network of 22,000+ public safety agencies

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- RapidSOS, the technology company that unlocks mission-critical intelligence for emergency response, has acquired Northern911, a trusted backup provider of 911 services for hundreds of agencies across North America.

The acquisition strengthens RapidSOS' safety network, which includes:

22,000+ state/local agencies covering 99%+ of Americans and 93% of Canadians

covering 99%+ of Americans and 93% of Canadians Data from 600 million+ connected devices providing mission-critical intelligence from 210+ data partners

providing mission-critical intelligence from 210+ data partners RapidSOS HARMONY AI , purpose-built by Public Safety to serve as a co-pilot, including detecting outages and sharing data among agencies

, purpose-built by Public Safety to serve as a co-pilot, including detecting outages and sharing data among agencies And now Northern911, a PSAP with 20+ years of experience backing up 911 agencies across millions of calls

Since launching, RapidSOS has supported the life-saving work of 911 in over one billion emergencies. HARMONY AI processes these insights to identify and understand anomalies. Across those incidents, RapidSOS observes a greater than 10% error rate where legacy infrastructure is impacted by connectivity issues or routing challenges. For example, RapidSOS supported over 200 Emergency Communications Centers (ECCs) that experienced outages in 2024.

"911 was built on the resilience of agencies backing each other up in the most challenging moments," said Michael Martin, Founder and CEO of RapidSOS. "Inspired by this resiliency and commitment, we are excited to continue our partnership with public safety by providing mutual aid during natural or manmade disasters, outages, and staffing shortages."

At its 2025 Innovation Day, RapidSOS previewed the latest wave of mutual aid capabilities, which deepen how agencies can use RapidSOS to withstand outages and major disasters. Northern911's APCO-certified 911 telecommunicators are equipped to provide a Last Resort Option for agencies even during system outages or major national disasters. With a history of exceeding the NENA standards for call answer times, Northern911's mutual aid can work with an agency's existing ESInet or legacy routing system.

"For decades, Northern911 has been a trusted partner for ECCs in need of backup across North America, maintaining call flow and documentation during outages, staffing shortages, or surge events. Joining forces with RapidSOS is the ultimate validation of our mission and our people," said Mike Shantz, president of Northern911. "Together, we are creating a unified system of trained telecommunicators and technology to serve as the last line of defense when the worst strikes. As states, provinces and ECCs are facing rising threats of cyberattacks and disasters, continuity of operations is more important than ever."

In its drive to unlock mission-critical intelligence for emergency response, this acquisition furthers RapidSOS' commitment to connect every device, agency, company, and community in a safety network that defends against the unexpected. With this acquisition, Northern911 joins that network as a trusted partner for public safety teams, so their communities can withstand the next catastrophic event and reach help when needed.

To learn more about RapidSOS and Northern911, register for an information session at 2 p.m. ET on November 25.

About RapidSOS

RapidSOS is the technology company that unlocks mission-critical intelligence for emergency response. It harnesses artificial and human intelligence to fuse life-saving data from 600M+ connected devices, apps, and sensors from 210+ global technology companies to over 22,000 public safety agencies in 11 countries. Whether there's an unsafe moment or an emergency, RapidSOS Ready devices, vehicles, homes, or buildings deliver essential data to the right place when it matters most. Learn more at www.RapidSOS.com.

About Northern911

Northern911 is a trusted leader in emergency communications, providing 911 continuity, fire dispatch, VoIP 911, monitoring, and telematics services that strengthen public safety resilience. Founded in 1954, the company combines certified telecommunicators and advanced technology to deliver reliable, adaptable, and next-generation emergency solutions. Known for its operational excellence and innovation, Northern911 unites expertise, scalability, and human-backed continuity to support emergency response when it's needed most. Learn more at www.Northern911.com.

