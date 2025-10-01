Rao's Launches Its Famous Alfredo Sauce in Canada: Authentic Italian Taste, Now Within Reach

MONTREAL, Oct. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Campbell's Canada is proud to announce the arrival of Rao's famous Alfredo Sauce in Canada. Inspired by the brand's Italian roots and perfected over generations, this creamy and flavor-packed sauce is sure to win over Canadians seeking an authentic culinary experience. https://raoscanada.ca/pages/alfredo

A Flavorful Alfredo Sauce

Rao's Alfredo Sauce is inspired by the iconic recipe that has made the brand famous. Made in small batches with carefully selected ingredients, it delivers a smooth texture and a rich blend of parmesan and romano cheeses, cream, and butter. Every jar embodies Rao's commitment to authenticity and quality.

Key features of Rao's Alfredo Sauce:

A rich and creamy texture, perfect for pairing with fettuccine or enhancing dishes like macaroni and cheese. https://raoscanada.ca/pages/alfredo

Low in carbs and free of artificial additives or preservatives.

Available in a convenient 400ml jar, ideal for family meals.

A Legacy of Italian Culinary Excellence

Since 1896, Rao's has shared the best of Italian cuisine. Originally founded as a small tavern in New York, the brand has become a global symbol of quality and authenticity. Today, Rao's continues to bring traditional Italian flavors to homes around the world while adapting to the needs of local consumers.

We are thrilled to offer Canadian consumers a sauce that combines the best of Italian expertise with local production, reflecting our commitment to quality and sustainability, says Greg Bellas, International Sales Manager at Rao's Campbell Company of Canada.

Availability and Pricing

Rao's Alfredo Sauce will be available starting in October in major Canadian grocery stores at a suggested retail price of $12.99 CAD.

About Campbell Company of Canada

Founded in 1869, Campbell is a company renowned for its iconic brands and dedication to quality. Since 1930, Campbell Company of Canada has proudly served Canadians with products tailored to their unique tastes and needs. With nearly 200 employees based in Mississauga, we continue to innovate and meet consumer expectations across the country.

Visit our website for more information: https://raoscanada.ca/pages/alfredo

