Ranch Tour Highlights Importance of British Columbia's Rangelands and Grasslands for Food Production, Climate Resilience and Wildlife Habitat

KAMLOOPS, BC, June 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Ranchers, government representatives, conservation organizations and industry leaders gathered this week at the ranch of David and Bob Haywood-Farmer near Kamloops to celebrate the International Year of Rangelands and Pastoralists (IYRP) and discuss the opportunities and challenges facing British Columbia's rangelands and grasslands.

Ranchers, government representatives, conservation organizations and industry leaders at the Haywood-Farmer ranch near Kamloops

Hosted by Public and Stakeholder Engagement, a division of the Canadian Cattle Association, in partnership with the BC Cattlemen's Association, the event brought participants onto the landscape to see firsthand how ranchers are stewarding lands that support food production, wildlife habitat, biodiversity and rural communities. Sponsorship for the event was provided by the Canadian Forage and Grasslands Association and Ducks Unlimited Canada.

The tour focused on several pressing issues affecting ranchers and rangelands across British Columbia, including water availability, drought resilience, land-use pressures, invasive plant management and wildfire risk. Participants also explored the important role that well-managed grazing lands play in maintaining healthy ecosystems and supporting species at risk.

Although often overlooked, native grasslands are among Canada's most endangered ecosystems. In British Columbia, ranchers manage vast areas of rangeland that provide habitat for hundreds of species of birds, mammals, insects and plants, while helping protect watersheds, store carbon and maintain open spaces.

"British Columbia's ranchers are important partners in caring for the landscapes that sustain both our food systems and our natural environment," said Lana Popham, British Columbia Minister of Agriculture and Food. "The conversations taking place during the International Year of Rangelands and Pastoralists remind us that ranchers support healthy rangelands and healthy rangelands support wildlife, strengthen climate resilience, contribute to local economies and help secure a sustainable future for agriculture."

Participants learned how grazing management can contribute to maintaining grassland health, reducing wildfire fuel loads and supporting habitat for wildlife species that depend on open rangelands. Discussions also highlighted the increasing pressures facing ranching operations, including recurring drought conditions, growing competition for land and water resources, and the spread of invasive plants that threaten ecosystem health.

For host ranchers David and Bob Haywood-Farmer, the event was an opportunity to showcase the connection between ranching and conservation.

"When people think about ranching, they often think about cattle. What they don't always see is the role ranchers play in caring for large areas of grassland habitat," said David Haywood-Farmer. "These landscapes do a lot more than produce food; they support wildlife, store carbon and protect watersheds. The challenges we face - from drought and land-use changes to wildfire and invasive species - affect both ranching operations and the health of the land itself. Events like this help build understanding of why keeping ranchers on the land matters," continued Bob Haywood-Farmer.

The International Year of Rangelands and Pastoralists was declared by the United Nations General Assembly to raise awareness of the economic, environmental and social importance of rangelands and the people who steward them. In Canada, the initiative serves as a platform to educate the public, celebrate stewardship successes and advance policies that support both ranchers and the landscapes they manage.

The event concluded with a call for continued collaboration among producers, governments, Indigenous communities, conservation organizations and the public to ensure British Columbia's rangelands remain healthy, productive and resilient for future generations.

About the International Year of Rangelands and Pastoralists

The United Nations General Assembly declared 2026 the International Year of Rangelands and Pastoralists (IYRP) to increase awareness of the value of rangelands and the people who steward them. Rangelands cover more than half of the Earth's land surface and provide essential benefits including food production, wildlife habitat, biodiversity conservation, carbon storage, water regulation and support for rural livelihoods.

SOURCE Canadian Cattle Association

Media Contact: Amie Peck, Public and Stakeholder Engagement, 403-615-9432, [email protected]