RAMPART Awarded $39M CAD Canadian Federal Police Pistol Replacement Contract

OTTAWA, ON, April 22, 2026 /CNW/ - RAMPART Corp., Canada's leading supplier of operational equipment to military and Law Enforcement end users, has been awarded a $39 million CAD contract to supply the Canadian Federal Police with a new duty pistol system.

The Federal Police Service operates in some of the most diverse and challenging environments, from remote northern regions to densely populated urban centers.

Following a competitive procurement process led by Public Services and Procurement Canada, Rampart has been awarded a contract to supply the police service with the GLOCK 45 MOS 7. The system includes the Aimpoint ACRO P2 red dot sight, Streamlight TLR-7X weapon light, and Safariland 6360RDS holster, delivering significant advancements in accuracy, reliability, and operational capability.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime achievement for RAMPART and our partners," said Mike Klein, President of RAMPART Corp. "Once fielded, GLOCK pistols will be used by nearly 95% of Canadian Law Enforcement personnel."

"GLOCK is extremely proud to be providing police officers with our pistol," stated James R. Cassells, Canadian Sales Manager for GLOCK. "I know our late founder, Gaston Glock, would have been very proud that GLOCK was awarded this contract."

The new pistol system includes:

Pistol: GLOCK 45 MOS 7

Red Dot Sight: Aimpoint ACRO P2

Weapon Light: Streamlight TLR-7X

Night Sights: Ameriglo

Duty Holster: Safariland 6360RDS

Pistol Case: NANUK 910

The contract also includes dedicated GLOCK 45 training pistols.

More information on the contract can be found here:

https://canadabuys.canada.ca/en/tender-opportunities/contract-history/cw2439993-000

About RAMPART Corp.

RAMPART Corp. is Canada's leading supplier of operational equipment to military, Law Enforcement, and public safety agencies. With a focus on performance, reliability, and mission readiness, RAMPART partners with leading global manufacturers to deliver best-in-class capabilities.

About GLOCK, Inc.

GLOCK is a renowned global manufacturer of firearms, celebrated for its reliable and safe design of polymer-based pistols. Since its inception, GLOCK pistols have been favored by military and Law Enforcement agencies worldwide and by pistol owners of all backgrounds. Featuring three internal safeties, GLOCK pistols offer users confidence they can rely on. GLOCK, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia.

SOURCE Rampart Corp.

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