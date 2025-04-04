Ramki Sankaranarayanan Receives EGA's Hermes Lifetime Achievement Award for Pioneering Innovation in Global Content Operations

LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- The Entertainment Globalization Association (EGA) has honored Ramki Sankaranarayanan, Founder and Global CEO of Prime Focus Technologies (PFT), with the 2025 Hermes Lifetime Achievement Award. The accolade recognizes Ramki's visionary leadership and transformative impact on entertainment localization and media technology worldwide.

Ramki Sankaranarayanan, Founder & Global CEO, Prime Focus Technologies

Presented at the prestigious Hermes Awards for Entertainment Localization Excellence, the honor celebrates Ramki's role in reimagining global media supply chains—seamlessly blending AI innovation with human creativity to enable scalable, culturally authentic storytelling across geographies.

A trailblazer in media tech for over two decades, Ramki spearheaded the launch of the industry's first Media ERP, laying the foundation for cloud-based Supply Chain that subsequently was articulated within the MovieLabs 2030 Vision. Under his leadership, PFT has continuously pushed the boundaries of localization—leveraging AI-assisted subtitling, dubbing, and metadata solutions through its CLEAR® and CLEAR® AI platforms. Early innovations such as automated subtitle retiming and hybrid AI pipelines have redefined scale and speed in global content delivery.

PFT's localization capabilities span an impressive 150 unique languages globally, including 92 European, 24 African, 18 from the Indian subcontinent, 10 East Asian, and 6 Central Asian languages, showcasing unparalleled depth and reach. Today, PFT supports over 2 million subtitled minutes and 1 million dubbed minutes annually for leading platforms including Star TV, Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Warner Bros. Discovery, Crunchyroll, etc.

With 13+ patents and seven NAB Product of the Year Awards, including a 2023 win for AI-led localization, CLEAR® AI exemplifies contemporary Agentic AI, defined by its autonomous Localization Agents capable of independent decision-making, real-time collaboration, and continuous improvement. CLEAR® AI leverages Multi-Agent Collaboration, orchestrating agents specialized in several tasks across content lifecycle. This market-defining approach dramatically improves accuracy, accelerates time-to-market, and reduces manual intervention, reflecting a strategic shift towards intelligent, collaborative AI in localization.

PFT's latest breakthrough, CLEAR® AI Content Studio, further exemplifies this momentum by turning dormant archives into dynamic, revenue-generating content libraries.

"This award is deeply meaningful," said Ramki. "It honors not just my journey, but the passion and relentless innovation of our PFT team & the pivotal role clients have played in embracing the innovation—and the vibrant localization community driving global storytelling forward."

EGA's recognition underscores the rising strategic importance of AI-led, human-enhanced localization—and the visionaries who are shaping its future.

About the Entertainment Globalization Association (EGA)

The EGA is the leading professional body for executives driving content globalization. Its Hermes Awards celebrate excellence in localization and the innovators behind cross-cultural storytelling.

About Prime Focus Technologies (PFT)

Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) is the creator of CLEAR®. It offers streaming platforms, studios, and broadcasters AI technology and media services powered by the cloud that help them enable creativity, efficiency, and, most importantly, revenue generation. PFT works with major companies like Channel 4, ITV, Sinclair Broadcast Group, A&E Networks, Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount, Crunchyroll, Insight TV, JioStar, BCCI, Tegna, Amazon MGM Studios, and more.

For more information, visit: www.primefocustechnologies.com.

