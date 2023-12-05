RAM Consulting Strengthens Market Position with Acquisition of Pacific Safety

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - RAM Consulting (RAM), a professional service provider specialising in project delivery, and multi-disciplinary engineering services, announced the successful acquisition of Pacific Safety Consulting Group, a prominent British Columbia based safety consulting firm, providing safety support and risk-based safety management. This strategic move is poised to enhance RAM's capabilities, expand its service portfolio, and solidify its position as a preferred provider of full-service project delivery services across North America. The acquisition will continue RAM's award winning 6-year streak of being one of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies.

The acquisition of Pacific Safety brings together two industry leaders with a shared commitment to creating safe and sustainable solutions while fostering a culture of integrity and innovation. With the addition of Pacific Safety, the aim is to leverage our collective strengths to provide a comprehensive range of professional consulting services that meet the evolving needs of our customers.

Key highlights of the acquisition include:

Expanding RAM's portfolio in the aviation transportation sector: Pacific Safety's has deep expertise in airside operations including overseeing contractor project safety at Vancouver Airport. This strategic acquisition broadens RAM's portfolio within the aviation transportation sector by complementing its recent successful completion of the Vancouver Airport Fuel Delivery project. Additionally, Pacific Safety's expertise in overseeing corporate project safety at YVR, encompassing airside operations, enhances RAM's capabilities in this industry.

The acquisition of Pacific Safety bolsters RAM's capacity to coordinate Occupational, Health and Safety services for Clients.

The acquisition of Pacific Safety bolsters RAM's capacity to coordinate Occupational, Health and Safety services for Clients. Expanded Service Portfolio: The acquisition brings together the extensive service portfolios of RAM and Pacific Safety, offering customers a wider range of services to existing clients to choose from.

Joe Di Placito, President of RAM, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "We are excited to welcome Pacific Safety into the RAM family. This strategic move aligns with our commitment to providing industry-leading safety solutions to our customers. Together, we are confident that we can achieve even greater success and make a positive impact on the engineering and construction landscape."

Pacific Safety's Principal Fernando De Melo further adds "We are thrilled to be joining RAM, as it enables us to provide a synergistic array of services with regional breadth."

The leadership teams of RAM and Pacific Safety are working collaboratively to ensure a smooth integration of operations and a seamless transition for customers. Both companies remain dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety in the services we offer.

About RAM Consulting

RAM Engineering Ltd. (RAM) was incorporated in 2007 and is a privately-owned BC based company, with its Head Office located in downtown Vancouver with offices across BC, Alberta and Northwest Territories. RAM is a professional service consultancy specializing in project and construction management and multi-discipline engineering services, providing services to both owners and contractors throughout North America. RAM services many sectors including transportation, infrastructure, utilities, energy and marine.

About Pacific Safety

Pacific Safety is a professional service firm founded in 2008, made up of a group of dedicated Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) professionals. We have a Consulting Services and Field Services division to help clients achieve their OHS goals, objectives and outcomes. Our clients appreciate that our OHS systems, elements and processes focus on three key elements; People, Process, and Implementation.

For further information: RAM Engineering Ltd., Sharon Choi, Tel: 778.990.1999, [email protected]