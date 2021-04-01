Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. Commences Trading on TSX Venture Exchange Under Ticker Symbol "RKV"

The company will focus on the development of novel DNA-damage repair (DDR) inhibitors for the treatment of cancer

VANCOUVER, BC, April 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (the "Company") (TSX-V: RKV) is pleased to announce the commencement of trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RKV" following the completion of its previously announced qualifying transaction (the "Qualifying Transaction"), the detail of which is described in the Company's press release dated March 25, 2021 and prior announcements available at www.sedar.com.

In connection with the closing of the qualifying transaction and commencement of trading the Company:

Acquired certain rights to three novel series of DNA-damage response inhibitors





Raised gross proceeds of $4,565,900 in an oversubscribed private placement





in an oversubscribed private placement Established a research collaboration with the University of British Columbia to undertake lead-optimization and pre-clinical development activities





to undertake lead-optimization and pre-clinical development activities Appointed Jeffrey Bacha (Executive Chairman), Mads Daugaard (President & CSO), John Langlands (COO) and David Hyman (CFO & Corporate Secretary) as Executive Officers





(Executive Chairman), (President & CSO), (COO) and (CFO & Corporate Secretary) as Executive Officers Appointed Jeffrey Bacha , Dennis Brown , Al Delucrezia and Michael Liggett to the Board of Directors

"The capitalization of Rakovina Therapeutics and commencement of trading on the TSX Venture Exchange is a major milestone in our commitment to extending the lives and improving outcomes of patients with cancer," said Mr. Jeffrey Bacha, Rakovina Therapeutics' executive chairman. "We are pleased to assemble this experienced team to lead research conducted through our collaboration with the University of British Columbia with the near-term goal of building upon already-established proof-of-concept data and advancing Rakovina's drug candidates toward human clinical trials," concluded Mr. Bacha.

Rakovina Therapeutics will begin trading as a Tier 2 Issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the symbol "RKV".

About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. was established in 2020 to develop new cancer treatments based on novel DNA-damage response technologies. The Company has established a pipeline of DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials and obtaining marketing approval for new cancer therapeutics from Health Canada, the United States Food and Drug Administration and similar international regulatory agencies. Further information may be found at www.rakovinatherapeutics.com.

