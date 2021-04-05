Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. Appoints Biotechnology Industry Veteran Julie M. Cherrington, PhD to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, April 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV: RKV) is pleased to announce the appointment of Julie M. Cherrington, PhD to the Company's Board of Directors.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Cherrington to the Rakovina Therapeutics team," said Mr. Jeffrey Bacha, Rakovina Therapeutics' executive chairman. "The addition of an executive leader with Dr. Cherrington's experience and talent to our Board of Directors will greatly benefit Rakovina Therapeutics as we advance our pipeline of novel anti-cancer agents toward human clinical trials."

Julie M. Cherrington is an accomplished life science executive with a record of demonstrated success bringing drug candidates into human clinical trials and through to commercialization. She has been a key contributor to the successful development of multiple FDA-approved products, including the anti-cancer agents SUTENT® and PALLADIA® and the ant-virals VISTIDE®, VIREAD®, and HEPSERA®.

Dr. Cherrington has served as President and Chief Executive Officer at several oncology companies, including Arch Oncology, Revitope Oncology, Zenith Epigenetics, and Pathway Therapeutics. In addition, she served as President and Executive Vice President, R&D at Phenomix Corporation. Earlier in her career, Dr. Cherrington was Vice President of Preclinical and Clinical Research at SUGEN, a Pfizer company. Dr. Cherrington began her career at Gilead Sciences, where she held a range of positions of increasing responsibility. She has previously served on the Boards of Directors of Chemgenex, Progen, Xenome, and Leading Biosciences. Currently, she serves on the Boards of both QUE Oncology and Mirati Therapeutics.

She serves on the Scientific Advisory Board of the Clearity Foundation and is an advisor in several entrepreneurship initiatives including the California Life Sciences Institute (CLSI), UC San Francisco, Stanford, UC Davis, and Equalize 2020 and 2021.

Dr. Cherrington holds a B.S. in biology and an M.S. in microbiology from the University of California, Davis. She earned a Ph.D. in microbiology and immunology from the University of Minnesota and Stanford University. She completed a postdoctoral fellowship at the University of California, San Francisco.

In association with this appointment, the Company has granted Dr. Cherrington incentive stock options to purchase up to an aggregate of 125,000 common shares at $0.20 per share for a period of 5 years expiring March 31, 2026.

About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. was established in 2020 to develop new cancer treatments based on novel DNA-damage response technologies. The Company has established a pipeline of DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials and obtaining marketing approval for new cancer therapeutics from Health Canada, the United States Food and Drug Administration and similar international regulatory agencies. Further information may be found at www.rakovinatherapeutics.com.

