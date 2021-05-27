Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (TSXV: RKV), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new cancer therapies based on novel DNA-damage response technologies today announced the financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended March 31, 2021 and provided a corporate update.

Fiscal First Quarter Highlights and Recent Developments

Completed a qualifying transaction with Vincero Capital Corporation, closed an oversubscribed financing for gross proceeds of $4,565,900 , and began trading on the TSX-V under the symbol "RKV";





, and began trading on the TSX-V under the symbol "RKV"; Initiated research and development activities pursuant to our research and collaboration agreement with the University of British Columbia , including assembling a dedicated research team and launching in-house lead optimization activities with our drug candidates;





, including assembling a dedicated research team and launching in-house lead optimization activities with our drug candidates; Appointed experienced biotechnology industry veteran, Julie Cherrington , PhD, to our board of directors;





, PhD, to our board of directors; Received notice of allowance for granting of Canadian and European patents covering the composition of matter and uses for our kt-2000 series drug candidates; and





Announced the establishment of our inaugural Scientific Advisory Board, including experts in biology, medicinal chemistry and pharmacology who will contribute to Rakovina Therapeutics' development of new cancer treatments informed by the latest scientific research, and practical and clinical perspectives.

"We are pleased to report steady progress in our research activities as we establish Rakovina Therapeutics as a publicly listed company on the Toronto Venture Exchange. Our research team and advisors are establishing a solid foundation upon which we will advance new treatments with the potential to transform and extend the lives of cancer patients," said Jeffrey Bacha executive chairman of Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Summary Financial Results for Quarter Ended March 31, 2021

The Company commenced operations on March 25, 2021, concurrent with the closing of the qualifying transaction with Vincero Capital Corp. At March 31, 2021, the Company had positive working capital of approximately $4.5 million.

For the three months ended March 31, 2021 the Company reported a net los of approximately $3.1 million, including non-cash costs associated with the qualifying transaction of $2.6 million. Research and development operating expenses were $32,245 and general and administrative expenses were $113,520 for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Selected Financial Information As at March 31, 2021

$ Cash & cash equivalents 4,373,674 Working capital 4,482,149 Intangible assets 5,991,187 Total Assets 10,796,467 Total liabilities 323,131 Deficit (3,197,385) Total equity 10,473,336

Statements of net loss and

comprehensive loss data: For the three months

ended March 31, 2021

$ Research & Development 32,245 General and administrative 113,520 Listing costs and transaction fees 3,051,607 Net loss and comprehensive loss 3,197,372 Basic and diluted loss per share (0.69) Weighted average shares outstanding 4,637,200

Rakovina Therapeutics' financial statements as filed with SEDAR can be accessed from the Company's website at: https://www.rakovinatherapeutics.com/corporate-profile/

About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. is focused on the development of new cancer treatments based on novel DNA-damage response technologies. The Company has established a pipeline of novel DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials and obtaining marketing approval for new cancer therapeutics from Health Canada, the United States Food and Drug Administration and similar international regulatory agencies. Further information may be found at www.rakovinatherapeutics.com.

Additional Information

