Rakovina Therapeutics Announces Results from Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (TSXV: RKV) ("the Company"), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new cancer therapies based on novel DNA-damage response technologies, is pleased to announce the results of voting at its 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 29, 2021 (the "Meeting").

All five members of the Company's Board of Directors named as nominees in its management information circular (the "Circular") were elected as Directors: Jeffrey Bacha, Dr. Dennis Brown, Dr. Julie Cherrington, Alfredo De Lucrezia and Michael Liggett.

Additional voting results from the Meeting include: (i) shareholders approved the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the Company's auditor and (ii) disinterested shareholders approved the Company's long-term incentive plan as set out in the Circular. All other resolutions set out in the Circular were also approved by shareholders.

About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. is focused on the development of new cancer treatments based on novel DNA-damage response technologies. The Company has established a pipeline of DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials and obtaining marketing approval for new cancer therapeutics from Health Canada, the United States Food and Drug Administration and similar international regulatory agencies. Further information may be found at www.rakovinatherapeutics.com.

