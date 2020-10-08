Raising a Slice of Toast to one of Canada's Favourite Modern Food Trends

Artisanal toast, once reserved for upscale brunches in cafes, continues to grow in popularity with almost half of Canadians creating this next-level, decadent meal at home.

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Artisanal toast, overflowing with healthy and indulgent toppings, like an avocado spread on artisan bread, has taken foodies by storm. According to a survey commissioned by Stonemill Bakehouse, almost half of Canadians have enjoyed artisanal toast. With Canadians eating at home now more than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic, artisanal toast is an affordable and indulgent meal that doesn't require a lot of time or skill, and can easily be created with simple, healthy ingredients.

"Artisanal toast is a popular food trend in Canada," says Abbey Sharp, Culinary Expert, Registered Dietitian and Spokesperson for Stonemill Bakehouse. "Stonemill Bakehouse's range of delicious craft breads are my favourite for making artisanal toast at home - they make it easier for Canadians to create their own toast masterpieces with wholesome, naturally fermented bread. Whether with the classic avocado topping or something new and experimental, there is no limit to how creative you can get with toast!"

With a selection of Stonemill Bakehouse breads in her kitchen, Abbey Sharp has created her own delicious take on artisanal toast. One of her favourite new creations is her "Ricotta Toast" recipe that is so easy, even kids can make it! Start with some toasted Stonemill Bakehouse Sprouted 3 Grain bread and add whipped ricotta cheese, followed by a mix of berries. Then, top with sprigs of thyme (leaves removed), crushed pistachios and honey to taste. Not only is it delicious, but it's quick, easy to make, and a healthier alternative to sweeter options.

Canadians Are Turning to Fermented Foods

Canadians are integrating more fermented foods into their daily diets which could benefit digestion, immunity and heart health. According to the same Stonemill Bakehouse survey, 72 per cent of Canadians understand the benefits, such as a potential boost in digestion, that come with eating naturally fermented foods. In fact, 1 in 3 Canadians have been actively trying to add more fermented foods into their everyday diets.

"More of us are becoming increasingly aware of our dietary needs," continues Abbey Sharp. "Stonemill's selection of naturally fermented breads proudly include wholesome ingredients without compromising on the most important factor - taste!"

Every Stonemill Bakehouse loaf is naturally fermented for up to 12-hours, allowing the flavour to develop over time and resulting in a bread that is as wholesome as it is delicious. Each loaf is also free of artificial preservatives, flavours, colours and is non-GMO. For the artisanal toast-loving and health-conscious Canadians, Stonemill Bakehouse makes it easy to love and embrace bread through their selection of delicious flavours found at grocery stores across Ontario.

About the Stonemill Bakehouse:

Stonemill Bakehouse has a rich 100 year old heritage as the sourdough starter recipe has been passed on from one generation to the next. As artisan bakers, Stonemill offers fresh, authentic, traditional artisan bread using the same techniques that are utilized to craft some of the best breads around the world. Stonemill breads are naturally fermented and contain no artificial preservatives, flavours or colours, are non-GMO and taste great. Stonemill Bakehouse offers 12 different types of breads made using delicious, wholesome ingredients. For more information, visit stonemillbakehouse.com.

About the Stonemill Bakehouse Survey:

From February 26 to February 27, 2020 an online survey of 1,519 randomly selected Canadian adults who are Maru Voice Canada panelists was executed by Maru/Blue. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of +/- 2.5%, 19 times out of 20. The results have been weighted by education, age, gender and region (and in Quebec, language) to match the population, according to Census data. This is to ensure the sample is representative of the entire adult population of Canada. Discrepancies in or between totals are due to rounding.

