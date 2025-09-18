RaiseRight Acquires FlipGive's Platform to Expand Community Fundraising

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - RaiseRight, a leader in digital fundraising solutions, today announced the acquisition of the assets of FlipGive, a digital fundraising platform that helps community groups raise money through everyday spending. The acquisition brings together two established brands in community-based fundraising with a shared mission to make giving simpler, more accessible, and more impactful.

For more than 30 years, RaiseRight has been a trusted partner for over 50,000 community groups and non-profit organizations, helping raise more than US$900 million by turning everyday purchases into opportunities to give back. Through its platform, families and communities earn funds when supporters purchase gift cards, shop online, dine at local restaurants, or book travel with participating brands.

"From day one, our goal has been to support families and make team fundraising simple and effective. Joining RaiseRight, who shares our mission and values, ensures a future where even more families can benefit," says Nick Lee, Co-founder of FlipGive. "FlipGive has played a valuable role in shaping how communities approach fundraising through its technology and platform," said Lou Agnese, CEO of RaiseRight. "We are excited to expand into the Canadian market and thrilled to welcome the FlipGive brand and team into the RaiseRight family. We will continue to build on FlipGive's innovations to deliver even greater value to the communities we serve across Canada and the United States."

The FlipGive community will continue to be supported by the FlipGive brand and team in Canada, with its services integrated into RaiseRight's platform. Teams, supporters, and brand partners will experience continuity in the features they know and value today, while also benefiting from RaiseRight's scale, expanded resources, and decades of expertise.

About RaiseRight

RaiseRight is a leading provider of digital fundraising solutions in North America. Founded in 1994, RaiseRight has empowered more than 50,000 nonprofit organizations, schools, churches, and community groups to raise over US$900 million through gift cards, online shopping, local dining, and travel bookings. With more than 750 brand partners and a secure, easy-to-use platform, RaiseRight makes fundraising convenient, effective, and accessible for families and communities of all sizes.

About the FlipGive Platform

FlipGive is an easy-to-use cashback app where everyone wins. Teams raise funds without fundraising and brands earn new shopper loyalty by giving back where it matters. FlipGive has given back over $55M by helping families across North America turn everyday shopping into effortless fundraising so kids can play more and spend less on the sports they love. Launched in 2016, FlipGive operates out of Toronto, Canada. For more information visit flipgive.com.

