RAINDROP CONFIRMS EFFECTIVE DATE FOR SHARE CONSOLIDATION

VANCOUVER, BC, March 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Raindrop Ventures Inc. (CSE:.RAYN) (FSE: RV0) ("Raindrop" or the "Company") announces that effective at the opening of markets today, the common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") will commence trading on a post-consolidation basis, at a ratio of one (1) post-consolidated Common Share for every two (2) pre-consolidated Common Shares outstanding (the "Consolidation"), under the existing ticker symbol "RAYN".

No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the Consolidation. Shareholders who would otherwise be entitled to receive a fraction of a Common Share will be rounded to the nearest whole number of Common Shares and no cash consideration will be paid in respect of fractional Common Shares. Registered holders of Common Shares will receive a letter of transmittal from Odyssey Trust Company with instructions on how to exchange existing share certificates for new post-consolidation share certificates.

The Consolidation is intended to make the capital structure of the Company more attractive to potential financing opportunities.

The Company currently has 40,890,388 Common Shares outstanding. Following completion of the Consolidation, it is expected to have approximately 20,445,193 Common Shares outstanding, subject to fractional rounding. The Company did not change its name in connection with the Consolidation.

About Raindrop Ventures Inc.

Raindrop is a mineral exploration company founded with the express purpose of acquiring and exploring mineral properties during the current resource commodity cycle. Raindrop is exploring its grassroots Clover Mountain gold property in Idaho and recently acquired six early-stage gold exploration projects in Nevada from LibertyGold. The Company has a Boise, Idaho-based technical team that is well positioned to conduct exploration in Idaho and Nevada.

Raindrop has a well-planned capital structure with 20,445,193 shares issued and outstanding and a significant team and insider ownership. For more information, please visit www.raindropventures.ca.

