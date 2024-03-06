Rain Cage Carbon Introduces 'The Carbon Farm'

CALGARY, AB, March 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Rain Cage Carbon Inc., a pioneering leader in carbon capture and reuse technology, proudly announces the launch of its innovative game changing approach to profitable decarbonization. Set to revolutionize sustainable carbon capture, reuse, and renewable energy initiatives worldwide, Rain Cage Carbon will establish 'Carbon Farms' - a multiple deployment of its proprietary Carbon Capture and Reuse technology, the EDENTM System. This innovative technology transforms CO 2 emissions into a crystallized form of carbon, referred to as Advanced Carbon, and is ideally suited for applications within the renewable power generation and energy storage markets.

The Carbon Farms will utilize multiple EDENTM Systems, organized to produce industrial quantities of Advanced Carbon and in doing so effectively addressing the pressing need for scalable carbon capture solutions. The commercial value of the Advanced Carbon transitions an organization's decarbonization efforts from a cost center to a profit center.

Blair Aiken, Chairman of Rain Cage Carbon, emphasized the dual benefits of the Carbon Farm model, stating, "Our Carbon Farm model is the perfect combination of our innovative and unique decarbonization technology together with a compelling business model. It will advance decarbonization and renewable energy efforts on a global scale. By harnessing the power of our EDENTM System, we're not only mitigating CO 2 emissions but also generating valuable Advanced Carbon with immense commercial potential. We expect thousands of Carbon Farms to be deployed worldwide in the next decade."

The implementation of Carbon Farms marks a pivotal step forward in Rain Cage Carbon's vision of becoming a global leader in the advancement of a sustainable future. By offering scalable and economically viable solutions, Rain Cage will advance decarbonization efforts globally, transforming the challenge of carbon emission reduction into an opportunity for economic growth and sustainability.

About Rain Cage Carbon:

Rain Cage Carbon is at the forefront of carbon capture and reuse technology, dedicated to developing solutions that address the global challenge of carbon emissions and renewable energy. With its proprietary EDENTM System, we transform harmful global emissions into products and technology that benefit people and the planet profitably.

