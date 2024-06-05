Rain Cage Carbon Inc. and Toyota Tsusho Canada Inc. Enter Strategic Co-Marketing and Master Purchase Agreement

CALGARY, AB, June 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Rain Cage Carbon Inc. a leader in carbon capture and reuse technology, proudly announces a co-marketing and master purchase agreement with Toyota Tsusho Canada Inc., a multi-market enterprise supplying many of the world's top vehicle manufacturers and parts suppliers. This collaboration is poised to leverage Rain Cage Carbon's global carbon farm decarbonization initiatives to provide its Advanced Carbon, a synthetic graphite replacement, into the Toyota Group's diverse supply chains.

Under this agreement, Rain Cage Carbon will leverage its proprietary EDENTM Carbon Capture and Reuse System to supply Toyota Tsusho Canada with Advanced Carbon products. These materials are expected to be crucial for the manufacturing of current and next-generation electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids, hybrids, and hydrogen vehicles, showcasing a shared commitment to environmental sustainability and cutting-edge automotive solutions.

Grant Town, President of Toyota Tsusho Canada, highlighted the synergy between the two companies, stating: "Our relationship with Rain Cage Carbon was formed to help Toyota Tsusho Canada further our vision of a sustainable future, where advanced technology and responsible resource management converge."

Blair Aiken, Chairman and CEO of Rain Cage Carbon, echoed this sentiment, adding: "Working with Grant and Toyota Tsusho Canada over the past eighteen months has fostered a collaboration to harness our common aspirations for both global societal benefits and cutting-edge business innovation."

This relationship is expected to have a significant impact on both companies' sustainability goals, with plans to expand the scope of their collaboration to additional markets and applications over the coming years.

For additional information about Rain Cage Carbon or Toyota Tsusho, please visit www.raincagecarbon.com and www.taiamerica.com.

About Rain Cage Carbon, Inc.:

Rain Cage Carbon is at the forefront of carbon capture and reuse technology, dedicated to transforming CO 2 emissions into high-value Advanced and Engineered Carbons. With innovative solutions that are both sustainable and economically viable, Rain Cage Carbon is committed to reducing the carbon footprint of industrial processes worldwide.

About Toyota Tsusho Canada Inc.:

Toyota Tsusho Canada, Inc. is an affiliate of Toyota Tsusho America, Inc., a vast and growing company operating throughout North America with more than 60 years of success in supply-chain management, new manufacturing, logistics, importing and exporting.

As automotive industry experts, our team at TTCI is leading the development of next-generation mobility solutions that contribute to environmental sustainability, while aiming to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2050. Through collaboration and innovation, we're tackling the business issues of today while keeping an eye toward tomorrow — and building A Better Future for Us All.

SOURCE Rain Cage Carbon Inc.

For further information: Mark Blake, [email protected]