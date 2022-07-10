Raglan Mine tables a new offer to the United Steelworkers Union

LAVAL, QC, July 10, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Raglan Mine, a Glencore company, has announced that it has tabled a new offer to the United Steelworkers Union, Local 9449 for the renewal of their collective agreement. The offer follows the union's decision to break off discussions and leave the negotiating table on July 7.

The offer tabled today amends the global offer presented to the union on May 5, 2022. This competitive offer is mutually beneficial and allows Raglan Mine employees to obtain the best working conditions in the industry.

"Since the beginning of the negotiations and despite the strike, Raglan Mine has always demonstrated good faith and openness," said Pierre Barrette, Vice President of Raglan Mine. "We have chosen to continue to do so even with the union's recent decision to leave the table."

"We have evidently not been able to find common ground with the union representatives, but we sincerely hope that this offer can put an end to the labour dispute as quickly as possible," added Mr. Barrette.

A strike with significant socio-economic consequences

Raglan Mine employees affiliated with United Steelworkers Union, Local 9449 have been on strike since May 27.

This strike has important economic consequences for the communities of Nunavik and Abitibi-Témiscamingue. The company's activities generate annually an average of $627 million in economic benefits for both regions. Raglan Mine is also the biggest employer in Nunavik.

Under the Raglan Agreement, the company is committed to promoting the employment of workers from Nunavik communities, and to ensuring that Inuit benefit directly from the economic benefits of mining operations. By significantly slowing down the company's operations, the strike is jeopardizing local businesses and the profit sharing that is part of the Raglan Agreement.

For further information please contact:

www.glencore.ca/raglan

www.glencore.com

Notes for Editors

Raglan Mine

Raglan Mine is part of the Glencore Group, one of the world's largest diversified natural resource companies. Its operations are located on the northern edge of Quebec. Its property stretches 70 kilometres from east to west, with a series of high-grade ore deposits scattered along its length, primarily nickel and copper.

With the establishment of the Raglan Agreement in 1995, a historic agreement with the Inuit communities of Nunavik, Raglan Mine is a pioneer in the industry. Raglan Mine employs more than 1,200 people, 20% of whom are from local Inuit communities. Raglan Mine is also an active participant in the economy of Nunavik and Quebec, contributing $690 million to Quebec's GDP, including $147 million from its suppliers. On average, more than 2,700 jobs are supported annually. Located far from any city, its network of suppliers extends to the four corners of Quebec, with 70% of its goods and services suppliers situated in the province.

Raglan Mine aspires to be a model company in the mining industry by promoting the development of its human resources, demonstrating fairness towards its multicultural workforce, and acting with respect for the communities and the environment. Raglan Mine is committed to a safe, productive, healthy, and stable work environment for years to come.

Glencore

Glencore is one of the world's largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 responsibly-sourced commodities that advance everyday life. The Group's operations comprise around 150 mining and metallurgical sites and oil production assets.

With a strong footprint in over 35 countries in both established and emerging regions for natural resources, Glencore's industrial activities are supported by its global network of more than 30 marketing offices.

Glencore's customers are industrial consumers, such as those in the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing and oil sectors. We also provide financing, logistics and other services to producers and consumers of commodities. Glencore's companies employ around 145,000 people, including contractors.

Glencore is proud to be a member of the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights and the International Council on Mining and Metals. We are an active participant in the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative. Our ambition is to be a net zero total emissions company by 2050.

SOURCE RAGLAN MINE, a GLENCORE company

For further information: Media: Amélie Rouleau, t: +1 514-701-2215, Amé[email protected]