Raglan Mine Labour Dispute: United Steelworkers Union Rejects New Offer

LAVAL, QC, July 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Raglan Mine has been informed that the United Steelworkers Union, Local 9449 has rejected a new offer tabled on July 10 aimed at ending the labour dispute that has lasted nearly eight weeks.

"We are disappointed with the outcome of the vote," said Pierre Barrette, Vice President of Raglan Mine. "Our objective with this new offer was to provide our employees with working conditions that are among the best in the mining industry, and to restart our activities as quickly as possible for the benefit of all, including our partners in Nunavik," he added.

Since negotiations began, the union has chosen to leave the negotiating table twice: first on May 27, when it went on strike and suspended discussions 12 minutes after the tabling of an offer, and again on July 7, when it broke off talks after a return to the table that lasted only a few hours.

"Despite this, our goal remains the same: to come to an agreement that is mutually beneficial for all parties and that will ensure the sustainability of our operations," added Mr. Barrette.

Overall earnings twice as high as the Quebec average

The last offer refused by the Raglan Mine union members provided for an average salary increase of 32.2% over five years, reviewed annually based on inflation. With this offer, 80% of the unionized employees would have received total compensation ranging between $130,000 and $190,000 annually.

In comparison, the average total compensation in Quebec is $66,500 annually, according to the most recent data published by the Institut de la statistique du Québec.

This means that Raglan Mine was prepared to offer its employees an average salary that was double the Quebec average. In addition, unionized employees work on condensed schedules that allow them to spend half the year at home.

Some mining activities are currently underway despite the labour dispute. Operations are carried out by professional staff and contractors who were already performing similar work prior to the dispute, in accordance with the provisions of the Quebec Labour Code.

Notes for Editors

Raglan Mine

Raglan Mine is part of the Glencore Group, one of the world's largest diversified natural resource companies. Its operations are located on the northern edge of Quebec. Its property stretches 70 kilometres from east to west, with a series of high-grade ore deposits scattered along its length, primarily nickel and copper.

With the establishment of the Raglan Agreement in 1995, a historic agreement with the Inuit communities of Nunavik, Raglan Mine is a pioneer in the industry. Raglan Mine employs more than 1,200 people, 20% of whom are from local Inuit communities. Raglan Mine is also an active participant in the economy of Nunavik and Quebec, contributing $690 million to Quebec's GDP, including $147 million from its suppliers. On average, more than 2,700 jobs are supported annually. Located far from any city, its network of suppliers extends to the four corners of Quebec, with 70% of its goods and services suppliers situated in the province. Raglan Mine aspires to be a model company in the mining industry by promoting the development of its human resources, demonstrating fairness towards its multicultural workforce, and acting with respect for the communities and the environment. Raglan Mine is committed to a safe, productive, healthy, and stable work environment for years to come.

Glencore

Glencore is one of the world's largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 responsibly-sourced commodities that advance everyday life. The Group's operations comprise around 150 mining and metallurgical sites and oil production assets.

With a strong footprint in over 35 countries in both established and emerging regions for natural resources, Glencore's industrial activities are supported by its global network of more than 30 marketing offices.

Glencore's customers are industrial consumers, such as those in the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing and oil sectors. We also provide financing, logistics and other services to producers and consumers of commodities. Glencore's companies employ around 145,000 people, including contractors.

Glencore is proud to be a member of the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights and the International Council on Mining and Metals. We are an active participant in the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative. Our ambition is to be a net zero total emissions company by 2050.

www.facebook.com/raglanmine

www.facebook.com/Glencore

www.instagram.com/glencoreplc

www.linkedin.com/company/8518

www.twitter.com/glencore

www.youtube.com/glencorevideos

Disclaimer The companies in which Glencore plc directly and indirectly has an interest are separate and distinct legal entities. In this document, "Glencore", "Glencore group" and "Group" are used for convenience only where references are made to Glencore plc and its subsidiaries in general. These collective expressions are used for ease of reference only and do not imply any other relationship between the companies. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" are also used to refer collectively to members of the Group or to those who work for them. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.

www.glencore.ca/raglan

www.glencore.com

SOURCE RAGLAN MINE, a GLENCORE company

For further information: Media: Amélie Rouleau, t: +1 514-701-2215, Amé[email protected]