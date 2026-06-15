Rack Attack, North America's Premier Retailer of Vehicle Rack Solutions, and RealTruck Announce Revolutionary Retail Partnership

RealTruck shops now rolling out across all 45 Rack Attack locations, bringing truck accessories, expert installation, and interactive shopping experiences to customers

VANCOUVER, BC, June 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Rack Attack, North America's trusted destination for vehicle racks, truck accessories, and overlanding gear, announced a partnership with RealTruck, a global aftermarket product and accessory brand and digital destination for truck, Jeep®, Bronco® and off-road enthusiasts. The partnership will see official RealTruck 'store-in-store' retail shops installed in all 45 Rack Attack locations across North America. The first in-store shop opened at Rack Attack's Orange County store in Tustin, California, in October 2025. Since then, all 31 other U.S. locations have been opened, with the latest integration at Rack Attack's Minneapolis store in May 2026. As of today, five additional official RealTruck 'store-in-store' retail shops have opened in Canadian Rack Attack locations (Ottawa, Calgary South, Calgary North, Coquitlam and Vancouver). All 14 Canadian Rack Attack locations will have official RealTruck 'store-in-store' retail shops installed by July 2026.

RealTruck logo RealTruck product posters displayed on the exterior of Rack Attack store.

"The launch of official RealTruck store-in-store retail shops within our Rack Attack locations will elevate our partnership and create the ultimate customer experience. Together, we are offering truck owners and outdoor enthusiasts the greatest choice of products, combined with the best service across all our markets in North America," says Alexander Welbers, CEO, Rack Attack.

These dedicated spaces feature the innovative RealTruck Builder platform, allowing customers to visualize their dream truck in interactive 3D and explore countless accessory combinations guaranteed to fit their vehicle. RealTruck products such as truck bed covers, steps, swing cases, Husky Liners® floor and cargo liners, and more, are featured in this unique and industry-leading retail experience. While in the store-in-store, customers can explore RealTruck products and speak with Rack Attack's certified experts about the various options available for their vehicle, ensuring they find the right solution backed by professional installation and support.

"This partnership represents an exciting new chapter for RealTruck, allowing us to showcase our industry-leading truck accessories in an exclusive consumer experience inside Rack Attack's retail locations," said Travis Shirley, Senior Vice President of Sales at RealTruck. "We applaud Rack Attack's forward thinking and innovative approach to make it easier than ever for truck owners to explore, shop, and get their hands-on RealTruck products that help transform their vehicles to fit their lifestyles."

This partnership further strengthens Rack Attack's position as North America's leading specialty retailer for vehicle accessories, while expanding customer access to RealTruck's growing portfolio of premium truck products.

To learn more about Rack Attack, visit www.rackattack.com.

About Rack Attack

Rack Attack is North America's trusted destination for vehicle racks, truck accessories, and overlanding gear. For 30 years, Rack Attack has set the standard in the industry with first-class service, expert installation, and a wide selection of premium products. With 45 retail locations across Canada and the United States, Rack Attack has served millions of customers and continues to be recognized as the number one specialty retailer for vehicle accessories in North America. For more information, visit www.rackattack.com.

About RealTruck

RealTruck is the world's premier accessory manufacturer for truck, Jeep®, Bronco® and off-road enthusiasts. Globally headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, RealTruck's 6,000 associates operate from 78 facilities across four continents. RealTruck's industry-leading product portfolio, which includes the Husky Liners total vehicle protection brand, boasts over 1,000 patents and pending applications. The company's omnichannel retail approach delivers a seamless consumer experience online at RealTruck.com, as well as through its 12,000+ dealer network and automotive (OEM) partnerships. For more information, visit www.realtruck.com.

Media Contact:

Janitha Thomas

Digital Marketing Manager, Rack Attack

[email protected]

SOURCE Rack Attack