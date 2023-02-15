Race Against Time: Plan International Canada Launches New Five-Year Strategy

All Girls Standing Strong addresses the dire global gender gap

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Plan International Canada, a leading global humanitarian and development organization dedicated to advancing children's rights and equality for girls, announced today the launch of its new five-year strategy, All Girls Standing Strong. The ambitious strategy aims to beat the clock in closing the global gender gap, which is currently projected to take another 132 years. The strategy will work toward building a just world, creating global change and improving the lives of 30 million children, 15 million of whom will be girls.

"The fight for gender equality is far from over, and we refuse to accept that it will take another century for girls to have the same rights and opportunities as boys," says Lindsay Glassco, Plan International Canada President and CEO. "All Girls Standing Strong is our commitment to breaking down the barriers that hold girls back and we will not stop until we are all equal."

The strategy has four key focus areas that will increase Plan International Canada's impact, strengthen its legitimacy and future-proof to ensure its sustainable growth – all while enhancing the organization to thrive in achieving its goals. Highlights from the 13 goals outlined in the strategy include:

Impact driven: Strengthening our impact and reporting in gender transformative programming and using this data to inform decision-making.

Strengthening our impact and reporting in gender transformative programming and using this data to inform decision-making. Humanitarian relief and resilience in times of crisis : Reacting quickly to provide relief and building resilience that leads to prevention and preparedness for future disasters.

: Reacting quickly to provide relief and building resilience that leads to prevention and preparedness for future disasters. Increased youth involvement : Co-creating programs supporting youth development as leaders and visionaries for change.

: Co-creating programs supporting youth development as leaders and visionaries for change. Modernized Child Sponsorship: Adapting our approach while continuing to bring long-lasting benefits to children and communities.

Adapting our approach while continuing to bring long-lasting benefits to children and communities. Focus on the localization movement: Shifting decision-making to the communities Plan International Canada serves and the people working most closely with them.

Shifting decision-making to the communities Plan International Canada serves and the people working most closely with them. Embracing a bolder voice: Speaking more boldly about the injustices children – especially girls – face.

"We are unwavering in our commitment to advancing the rights and equality of girls worldwide. Our new strategy will guide us as we strive to eliminate the injustices and violence that far too many girls face," says Lindsay Glassco, President and CEO of Plan International Canada. "We will not rest until every girl has access to education, the ability to shape her own future, and the agency to live a life free from harm. We believe that a brighter future for girls is not only possible, but within our reach."

All Girls Standing Strong builds on the achievements of 20 Million Reasons, Plan International Canada's previous five-year strategy, which has had an impact on the lives of more than 31 million children, raised more than a billion dollars in support of Plan International Canada's mission, exceeded targets to transform the lives of girls, and inspired countless actions by Canadians in support of children and girls around the world.

For more information on All Girls Standing Strong and Plan International Canada's mission, visit www.plancanada.ca/AllGirlsStandingStrong.

