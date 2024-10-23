Raccoon rabies control - Third wild animal vaccination operation in Estrie and Montérégie in 2024

QUÉBEC, Oct. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Due to the discovery of several cases of raccoon rabies in northern Vermont in 2024, including one case nine kilometres from the Québec border, the Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs will be conducting a third vaccine bait distribution operation in the Estrie and Montérégie regions this year, from October 28 to November 1, 2024. This vaccination operation is being carried out to limit the risk of raccoon rabies being reintroduced into Québec. It will immunize raccoons, skunks and foxes against raccoon rabies, which will help to protect human health. Rabies is a contagious, fatal disease that can infect all mammals, so it can be transmitted from an infected animal to a human.

Teams from the Ministère will cover an area of 380 km², hand-spreading some 27,000 vaccine baits in seven municipalities in the Estrie region and five in the Montérégie region. Wooded areas, stream banks, the periphery of agricultural fields, abandoned buildings and spaces near garbage cans will be particularly targeted.

The vaccine bait used resembles a greenish ketchup packet or a bite of khaki-green ravioli. It gives off a sweet smell that attracts the targeted species. Its shell is designed to be resistant to various weather conditions. Thanks to its "camo" colour, once spread, the bait blends in with the environment and is very difficult for humans to spot.

Municipalities earmarked for the vaccination operation

The seven municipalities in the Estrie region targeted for vaccine bait distribution this fall are Bedford, Dunham, Frelighsburg, Pike River, Saint-Armand, Stanbridge East and Stanbridge Station. The five municipalities in the Montérégie region being targeted by this same operation are Clarenceville, Henryville, Noyan, Saint-Sébastien and Venise-en-Québec.

Advice to residents

The vaccine bait is intended for wild animals, so avoid handling it.

The vaccine contained in the bait is considered safe for humans, domestic animals and the environment, and cannot transmit rabies under any circumstances.

While vaccine bait is very safe, if you touch a broken vaccine bait: Use soap and water to wash your hands and any part of your body that came into contact with the bait; Call the number on the back of the bait or Info-Santé 811.

Consult a veterinarian if your pet has eaten bait and you have questions or concerns. It is very important to note that even if it has eaten vaccine bait, your pet cannot be considered vaccinated against rabies.

Rabies can be prevented by adopting safe habits

If you have been bitten or scratched by an animal or have come into contact with its saliva, wash the wound with soap and water for 10 to 15 minutes, even if it appears to be minor. Call Info-Santé 811 immediately for advice on appropriate medical care.

Never approach an unknown wild or domestic animal, even if it seems harmless.

Never touch an animal carcass with your bare hands.

Take steps to avoid attracting wild animals to your property (e.g., keep your outdoor garbage cans out of reach of wildlife and do not feed pet animals outdoors).

Do not relocate nuisance animals or animals that appear to be orphaned. Relocation can spread diseases such as rabies to other areas.

See a vet to have your pets vaccinated against rabies or if they have been in contact with a wild animal that may carry the disease.

Report raccoons, skunks and foxes in the Estrie and Montérégie regions that appear sick, disoriented, unusually aggressive, paralyzed or found dead by calling 1-877-346-6763 or by filling out the report form.

Quick facts:

Two vaccination operations took place from April 22 to 30, 2024 and from August 7 to 24, 2024 .

and from . The Plan de lutte contre la rage du raton laveur, in force since 2006, was created following the detection of the first case in Québec.

The control plan's intervention measures are based on the recommendations of an expert committee and are endorsed by an interministerial committee comprising members of the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, the Ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation and the Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs.

Québec has been working with Canadian provinces and neighbouring American states for many years. These joint concerted efforts are aimed at eliminating raccoon rabies from northeastern North America .

. In addition to raccoon rabies, other variants of rabies are present in Québec, among bats and, in northern Québec, among foxes. Caution is advisable at all times and with all species of mammals.

