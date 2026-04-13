R2 Capital Announces Acquisition of Wood Centre, a Class A Office Building in Calgary

CALGARY, AB, April 13, 2026 /CNW/ - R2 Capital Partners ("R2 Capital") is pleased to announce the acquisition of Wood Centre, a Class A office building located in Calgary's northeast corridor at the prominent intersection of Memorial Drive and Barlow Trail.

Wood Centre, 2535 3rd Avenue SE, Calgary, AB (CNW Group/R2 Capital Partners Inc.)

Originally constructed in 2008, Wood Centre comprises approximately 221,290 square feet of gross leasable area across roughly 5 acres of land, supported by an attractive parking ratio of 1 stall per 373 square feet and excellent visibility along two of Calgary's primary transportation corridors. The property benefits from direct access to major road networks and is located approximately five minutes from downtown Calgary and fifteen minutes from Calgary International Airport.

Wood Centre is currently 91% leased to a diverse mix of established tenants with a weighted average lease term exceeding 7 years, providing strong income stability and long-term visibility. The property is anchored by Wood Canada Engineering, alongside other notable tenants including the City of Calgary, Emerson Electric, and Silvera for Seniors, collectively representing a stable and well-capitalized tenant base.

The asset was acquired at approximately $163 per square foot, representing a substantial discount to its prior trade in 2017 at approximately $325 per square foot. This acquisition reflects R2 Capital's disciplined investment strategy of acquiring well-located, high-quality real estate at attractive valuations that provide durable cash flow with the potential to create additional value over time.

R2 Capital remains confident in the long-term fundamentals of well-located office properties. As organizations continue to return to the workplace in a more selective manner, buildings that offer accessibility, functionality, and strong tenant amenities continue to outperform within their respective markets.

About R2 Capital Partners

R2 Capital is a privately held real estate investment firm focused on the acquisition and operation of institutional-quality commercial real estate across North America. The firm currently holds a portfolio of assets valued at over $135 million, comprising more than 900,000 square feet of commercial real estate. For more information, visit: http://www.r2capital.ca

SOURCE R2 Capital Partners Inc.

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