QYOU USA and Chtrbox Influencer Marketing Business Units Driving Strong 2024 Growth

LOS ANGELES, MUMBAI, India and TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - QYOU Media Inc., (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) a company operating in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators, has announced several new executive promotions and industry awards that reflect the strong growth being delivered thus far in 2024 by both the US and Chtrbox (India based) Influencer Marketing operating units. On a combined basis the two divisions are delivering the strongest growth in company history in this segment of the QYOU business and it is a reflection of both their successful campaigns as well as the extraordinary importance of influencer marketing in creating awareness and engagement at scale for global brands. The two units' strong and growing line-up of new and returning clients includes Paramount, Warner Brothers, Hulu, Amazon, HP, Spotify, Hasbro, Ubisoft, Activision, Capcom and many more.

QYOU Media USA, a full service media, marketing and entertainment company, has elevated three executives with strategic promotions across key areas of the business as the company drives further momentum in 2024. Additionally, QYOU has launched a new Business Intelligence unit, designed to bring the agency's clients the most innovative and effective social campaigns and data-driven measurement across the entertainment, gaming, automotive and retail spaces, among others.

Lexi St. John has been promoted to EVP of QYOU USA and remains as General Manager of QYOU Studios, which handles the creative production and execution of all of the company's creator campaigns. In her elevated role, St. John's responsibilities will expand to functions across all departments. Morgan Barclay, is promoted to SVP of Strategy, continuing to be a driving creative force behind some of the company's most innovative and culturally relevant campaigns. Morgan will expand his team to meet client demand for worldwide campaigns as he continues to collaborate cross-functionally with sales and production in securing new business. Chris Smith, promoted to Vice President, QYOU Studios, will manage all departments within the execution team, including production, talent, editorial, and creative strategy. Based in the UK, Chris' expertise will continue to play a critical role in the execution of campaigns and productions as QYOU continues to expand globally.

Additionally, QYOU Media USA included promotions of the following key team members:

Kerri Ramgren : Promoted to Senior Director, Operations

: Promoted to Senior Director, Operations Tim Isenberger: Promoted to Senior Director, Account Management & Planning

Eric Frick: Promoted to Senior Manager, Business Intelligence

"Lexi, Morgan and Chris have proven their acumen and ability, continuously delivering world class, award-winning work for our clients," stated QYOU President, Glenn Ginsburg. "They share a commitment to QYOU's goals, driving innovation, developing capabilities and shaping the business for future growth."

In India, the strong and continued growth of Chtrbox was recently recognized at the AgencyCon Awards, hosted by Social Samosa. This prestigious industry event celebrates excellence in the advertising and marketing landscape, particularly social media in India.

Held on the evening of February 21, 2024 in Mumbai, AgencyCon and Social Samosa acknowledged the Chtrbox achievements, with two notable awards:

Chtrbox Vice President, Mrunali Dedhia, won the title of Influencer Marketing Professional of the Year, recognizing her significant impact and innovation in the field of influencer marketing. ChtrRepresent, the talent management group at the Chtrbox business unit, received the Talent Management Agency of the Year (Silver), highlighting their exceptional performance and dedication in talent management within the industry.

The influencer marketing and creator economny continues to experience unprecedented growth. Goldman Sachs has recently published a report predicting that it will generate nearly half a trillion dollars in overall spending by 2027. (https://www.goldmansachs.com/intelligence/pages/the-creator-economy-could-approach-half-a-trillion-dollars-by-2027.html). Sprout Social recently published a report estimating that the Influencer Marketing industry is set to generate $21.2 billion worldwide in 2023 up from just $1.7 billion in 2016.

Curt Marvis, CEO and Co-Founder of QYOU Media, commented, "Creators and Influencers remain at the heart of our business and we have a stellar team of top executives and managers who understand how to service brands with amazing campaigns over and over. The awards…returning partners…new partners…it all reflects that high level of the work that is being done by our teams. We all know the importance of these social platforms and we help guide top talent to deliver brands relevant and authentic content to their fans and followers. We feel very well positioned to continue to see great growth and success in 2024."

About QYOU Media

One of the fastest growing creator-media companies, QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing, distributing and monetizing content created by social media influencers and digital content stars. In India, under our flagship brand, The Q and on connected TV, via channels Q Kahaniyan, Q GameX, Q Comedistaan, Sadhguru TV and Bollywood Hungama we curate, produce and distribute premium content across television networks, VOD and OTT platforms, mobile phones, smart TV's and app-based platforms. In addition, QYOU has numerous additional content destinations, apps and gaming platforms engaging over 125 million Indian households weekly. Our influencer marketing company, Chtrbox, has been a pioneer in India's creator economy, leveraging data to connect brands to the right social media influencers. QGamesMela is a recently launched casual gaming business leveraging access to the large audience enjoyed by Q India products. In the United States, we power major film studios, game publishers and brands social media marketing efforts on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube via custom content creation, media and creators/influencers. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than one billion consumers around the world every month. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com

