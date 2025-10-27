QYOU Media Subsidiary Chatterbox Technologies Reports Record Results

Strongest Revenue in History Achieved for First Half FY 2025-26 Supporting Strong IPO

MUMBAI, India and TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - QYOU Media Inc., (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF), announced that its India subsidiary, ChatterBox Technologies Limited, has reported record financial results for the first half year ended September 30, 2025, demonstrating strong performance supporting its successful Initial Public Offering listing on the BSE SME platform (Bombay Stock Exchange).

Key Highlights:

Revenue from operations increased to Rs 3,598.49 lakhs ($5.75M CAD) in H1 FY2025-26 from Rs 2,696.63 lakhs ($4.31M CAD) in H1 FY2024-25, representing 33.4% year-on-year growth

Profit after tax stood at Rs 470.04 lakhs ($750K CAD) for H1 FY2025-26 compared to Rs 375.47 lakhs ($600K CAD) in H1 FY2024-25, marking 25.2% growth

Basic and diluted earnings per share of Rs 4.51 for the half year ended September 30, 2025

Chatterbox Technologies Limited has a statutory requirement to report first half results for FY 2025-26 within 21 days following its IPO. Consolidated results for QYOU Media for Q3 FY 2025-26 will be reported on or before December 1, 2025. Historically, Chatterbox has represented approximately 30% of overall QYOU Media consolidated results.

Chatterbox is among India's leading - and the first publicly listed - digital and influencer marketing platforms. The robust financial performance in the six months preceding its IPO on October 3, 2025 underscores strong market confidence and supports the company's position in India's rapidly expanding digital and influencer marketing ecosystem. It comes on the heels of its successful IPO, which saw the company raise Rs 4,286.28 lakhs ($6,841,935 CAD). The issue was oversubscribed 52x, with shares allotted on October 1, 2025, with listing on the SME Platform of BSE Limited under the symbol CHTR.BO on October 3, 2025. QYOU Media owns 7,123,707 shares of Chatterbox representing 51% of the shares outstanding.

Raj Mishra, Founder, CEO & Managing Director, Chatterbox Technologies Limited, commented: "We are very pleased with our performance in the first half of FY 2025-26. It clearly reflects the strength of our business model and our position in India's digital and influencer marketing sector. The successful completion of our IPO and listing on BSE SME marks yet another important milestone in our journey. Our revenue growth of 33.4% and profit after tax growth of 25.2% demonstrate the trust our clients place in us and the effectiveness of our platform. We remain focused on delivering value to all our stakeholders and capitalising on the immense opportunities in the creator economy."

Curt Marvis, CEO & Co-Founder, QYou Media, added: "Chtrbox's strong half-yearly performance validates the immense potential of the influencer marketing sector in India. We believe the company is poised to demonstrate the scalability of its business model. At the same time, we are experiencing the same type of growth in our North American business and see incredible potential in the combined businesses moving forward."

About QYOU Media

Among the fastest growing creator driven media companies, QYOU Media operates in India and the United States through its subsidiaries, producing, distributing and monetizing content created by social media influencers and digital content stars. Our influencer marketing business in India, Chtrbox, is an influencer and marketing platform and agency, connecting brands/products and social media influencers. In the United States, we power major film studios, game publishers and leading brands to create content and market via creators and influencers. Founded and managed by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney, Sony and TikTok. QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content has reached more than one billion consumers. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and https://www.chtrbox.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward- looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning the timeline for completion of the IPO and listing of Chatterbox Technologies on the BSE Limited and final allocations for the IPO.

Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Additional risks and uncertainties regarding the Company are described in its publicly available disclosure documents, filed by the Company on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) except as updated herein. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

