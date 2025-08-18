QYOU Media Provides Update On Chatterbox Technologies IPO

Approval Received on Draft Prospectus With Company Proceeding To Prepare Final Prospectus For Listing

Live Shareholder Call To Take Place on Wednesday August 20th at 11:30 AM EST

MUMBAI, India and TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - QYOU Media Inc., (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF), has announced that following in principle approval of its DRHP (Draft Red Herring Prospectus) from the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) for listing on the exchange, Chatterbox Technologies Ltd is proceeding to finalize the RHP (Red Herring Prospectus) to be utilized for the issuance of public equity shares in the company on the BSE Limited SME platform and to use the name of the exchange in its offering document for listing the shares on its platform. Chatterbox Technologies is currently anticipating that it will file the final version of the document before the end of August with listing dates to be determined thereafter.

Upon listing, Chatterbox Technologies Limited will become the first exclusive influencer marketing business in India to be listed on a public equity exchange. QYOU Media will remain the majority shareholder of the company following completion of the listing process.

Raj Mishra, Managing Director and CEO of Chatterbox Technologies commented, "It has taken the efforts of many individuals to get us to the point where we are prepared to do something truly groundbreaking in the India public markets. With the strong and continued growth of Chatterbox and the overall excitement here in India and globally surrounding the growing importance of influencers from all brands in their marketing initiatives, it is a very dynamic and timely opportunity for our employees and our future shareholders. We are very grateful to the BSE for supporting our efforts and for their help in moving us a step closer to accomplishing many of our many goals for the future of this business."

Curt Marvis, CEO and Co-Founder of QYOU Media added, "With the refocused efforts on our overall business to focus exclusively on the Creator Economy and influencer marketing, it is gratifying and exciting to see things lining up both here in North America and via Chatterbox in India to take full advantage of this fast growing market as we move ahead in 2025 and beyond. We are all very proud of Raj and our entire team of employees and advisors in India to get us to this point and we could not be more excited about what lies ahead."

LIVE SHAREHOLDER CALL:

QYOU Media's CEO and Co-Founder Curt Marvis will host a live conference call and live stream on Wednesday August 20th, 2025 at 11:30 AM Eastern Standard Time.

The call will discuss the pending Chatterbox IPO along with recent corporate news and overall updates on the business of the Company. Management will accept questions via the chat, and individuals wishing to ask a question during the call can do so at any time.

To watch or listen to the call please click here to access the livestream link.

To add this event to your calendar please click this link here .

An archive of the call will be available on the Company's YouTube channel and website following the call.

About QYOU Media

Among the fastest growing creator driven media companies, QYOU Media operates in India and the United States through its subsidiaries, producing, distributing and monetizing content created by social media influencers and digital content stars. Our influencer marketing business in India, Chtrbox, is an influencer and marketing platform and agency, connecting brands/products and social media influencers. In the United States, we power major film studios, game publishers and leading brands to create content and market via creators and influencers. Founded and managed by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney, Sony and TikTok. QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content has reached more than one billion consumers. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and https://www.chtrbox.com

