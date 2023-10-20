QYOU MEDIA INC. COMPLETES $2.1 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - QYOU Media Inc. ("QYOU" or the "Company") (TSXV: QYOU) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units of the Company ("Units"), pursuant to which the Company issued 30,000,000 Units at a price of $0.07 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $2,100,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit is composed of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one (1) common share purchase warrant of the Company (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of twenty-four (24) months, subject to an accelerated expiry date at the option of the Company in the event that the ten (10) day volume weighted average trading price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") for any ten (10) consecutive trading days is $0.25 or more.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to build out its Maxamtech and QGamesMela gaming business, and for general working capital purposes.

The Units issued under the Offering were offered to purchasers pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption (LIFE) under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions and therefore the securities issued to such purchasers in the Offering are not subject to a hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws. There is an offering document (the "Offering Document") related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and at www.qyoumedia.com.

The Company paid an aggregate of approximately $54,040 and issued finder's warrants to acquire up to an aggregate of 1,973,060 Shares (the "Finder's Warrants") as finder's fees to certain persons who assisted the Company in connection with the first tranche of the Offering. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one (1) Share at a price of $0.10 per Share for a period of twenty-four (24) months. The Finder's Warrants, and Shares issuable upon exercise of the Finder's Warrants, are subject to a statutory four-month hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws. The Offering is subject to the final approval of the TSXV.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or U.S. persons absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable state securities laws or compliance with the requirements of an exemption therefrom. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About QYOU Media

One of the fastest growing creator-media companies, QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing, distributing and monetizing content created by social media influencers and digital content stars. In India, under our flagship brand, The Q and on connected TV, via channels Q Kahaniyan, Q GameX, Q Comedistaan & Sadhguru TV, we curate, produce and distribute premium content across television networks, VOD and OTT platforms, mobile phones, smart TV's and app-based platforms. In addition, QYOU has numerous additional content destinations, apps and gaming platforms engaging over 125 million Indian households weekly. Our influencer marketing company, Chtrbox, has been a pioneer in India's creator economy, leveraging data to connect brands to the right social media influencers. QGamesMela is a recently launched casual gaming business leveraging access to the large audience enjoyed by Q India products. In the United States, we power major film studios, game publishers and brands to create content and market via creators and influencers. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than one billion consumers around the world every month. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Words such as "expects'', "anticipates" and "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on QYOU's current projections and expectations about future events and other factors management believes are appropriate. Although QYOU believes that the assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect, and readers cannot be assured that the offering and the closing thereof will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, including certain risk factors, many of which are beyond QYOU's control. Additional risks and uncertainties regarding QYOU are described in its publicly-available disclosure documents, filed by QYOU on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) except as updated herein. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent QYOU's expectations as of the date of this news release, or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made, and subsequent events may cause these expectations to change. QYOU undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE QYOU Media Inc.

For further information: Investor Relations Contact: Dave Gentry, RedChip Companies Inc., 1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447), Or 407-491-4498, [email protected]