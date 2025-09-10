QYOU Media Expands US Leadership Team with Promotions and New Hires To Support Record Growth in Q3 2025

Award-Winning Creator Economy Business Unit Elevates SVP of Partnerships, GM of Studios, VP of Operations, and Director of Strategy While Adding New Directors of Partnerships

TORONTO and LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - QYOU Media Inc., (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) a company operating in the United States and India producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators has announced that subsidiary, QYOU USA, has announced four significant promotions and the addition of three key hires across departments. The expanded executive team comes as the business continues to experience record growth in the second half of 2025, driven by new clients, deepened relationships with existing partners and industry recognition for multiple award-winning creator-led marketing campaigns. QYOU USA specializes in driving awareness, excitement, and engagement for brands across social platforms at scale with cultural impact.

QYOU USA has elevated several veteran executives to support its growing business. Morgan Barclay, who joined the company in 2020, has been promoted to SVP of Partnerships, expanding his role beyond leading the Strategy team to now heading the company's sales organization. "Morgan has been a pillar at QYOU for the past six years. His deep knowledge and passion for the creator economy will further define our strategy and guide the brands and creators we partner with," said Glenn Ginsburg, President of QYOU USA.

Joining Barclay on the partnerships team are Jessica Hunt and Danny Lee as Directors of Partnerships, bringing industry experiences from Influential and Super League, respectively. They're joined by Noah Wille formerly with the GOAT Agency, who will join as Partnerships & Strategy Manager.

Additional promotions include Chris Smith, who has been elevated from VP of QYOU Studios to VP & General Manager of Studios. In this expanded role, he will continue to oversee QYOU's pioneering studio team and drive next-level storytelling through Digital Stunts. Within his team, Dominique Guisti has been promoted to Senior Manager of Production, recognizing her key contributions to delivering innovative campaigns. Lauren Wallenfells received a promotion to Director of Strategy, where she will take a leading role in shaping the strategic vision behind QYOU's campaigns. In addition, Kerri Ramgren has been promoted to VP of Operations, reflecting her success in streamlining and scaling agency operations to support the company's rapid growth.

QYOU's momentum is fueled by the signing of new clients including Rare Beauty, Crooked Media, and National Geographic, while deepening existing partnerships with Hulu, Activision, Paramount, Kraft Heinz and Warner Brothers. Its creator-led campaigns have garnered attention from leading industry awards: Paramount's Smile 2 won Gold at the Digiday Streaming & Video Awards and was honored by the Webby and Shorty Awards. A Quiet Place: Day One, also from Paramount Pictures, won Gold at the ANA Reggie Awards and was the Best Brand/Influencer Collaboration at the Digiday Content Marketing Awards.

Looking ahead, Glenn Ginsburg will take the stage at Advertising Week New York on October 9th at 11:40 AM alongside creator Joe Mele (45M followers) and Brandon Nichols, VP, Digital Marketing at Paramount Pictures. The panel is moderated by Emmy Liederman, Analyst at EMARKETER and will be showcasing QYOU's approach to creator-led social campaigns that drive cultural impact.

Curt Marvis, CEO and Co-Founder of QYOU Media added, "With a strengthened leadership team, growing client base, and continued industry recognition, QYOU USA is extremely well-positioned for its next phase of growth in the creator economy. As we all know, this is a high growth global industry and we expect to continue to build our momentum both here in the US and with the impending public listing of Chatterbox Technologies on the public markets in India".

About QYOU Media

Among the fastest growing creator driven media companies, QYOU Media operates in the United States and India through its subsidiaries, producing, distributing and monetizing content created by social media influencers and digital content stars. Our influencer marketing business in India, Chtrbox, is an influencer and marketing platform and agency, connecting brands/products and social media influencers. In the United States, we power major film studios and streamers, game publishers and consumer brands to create content and market via creators and influencers. The company is founded and managed by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney, Sony and TikTok. Experience our work at www.theqyou.com and at chtrbox.com

