QYOU Media Approves Option and RSU Grants

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - QYOU Media (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) announced that the company and its Board of Directors have approved incentive Stock Option and Restricted Share Unit grants to employees and advisors in connection with work being done on behalf of the company. The company will issue a total of 5,150,000 Restricted Share Units (RSU) vesting on a monthly basis over three years and a total of 7,350,000 Stock Options vesting monthly over four years with a strike price of $0.05 per share and an expiry date of August 14, 2025.

QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators. In India, we curate, produce and distribute premium content including television networks and VOD for cable and satellite television, OTT and mobile platforms. In the United States, we manage influencer marketing campaigns for major film studios and brands. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than 550 million consumers around the world. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and www.theqindia.com

