QYOU Increases Revenue Guidance

Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 Minimum Guidance Revised Upward 30% from $2 million to $2.6 million

MUMBAI, India and TORONTO, July 14, 2021 /CNW/ - QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) has announced that the company is increasing minimum guidance 30% on revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 to a record $2.6 million. It is also increasing overall previously released revenue guidance for the quarter. Revenue guidance for the Quarter ended June 30, 2021 (FY Q4 2021 and Calendar Q2 2021) is being increased from the previously announced range of $2 to $2.3 million to $2.6 to $2.7 million.

Revenue growth occurred in all segments of the business and included consecutive month over month record advertising sales from April through June on The Q, the company's Hindi language youth focused channel available in over 100 million TV households and to over 612 million OTT and mobile users in India. All business units are continuing to increase revenue with July ad sales for The Q projected to deliver a fourth consecutive month of record revenue.

In addition, the synergies between The Q India and Chtrbox, the companies recently acquired Influencer Marketing business, sets the stage for development of unique 360 degree content campaigns for brand partners that the company anticipates will lead to increased momentum on all fronts. Finally, the full re-opening of movie theaters in the United States has led to invigorated business activity for the QYOU USA Influencer Marketing group as its core group of studio clients promote their theatrical releases.

Curt Marvis, CEO and Co-Founder of QYOU Media commented "We are executing our strategy in India. Great content partners creating hit shows. Great distribution partners driving audience growth. Great brands driving rising ad and influencer marketing revenue. We are firing on all cylinders as we head into the second half of the year and are just now beginning to see the positive revenue impact from our spectacular ratings run. We have yet to launch new programming, distribution and marketing efforts that we expect to build on our revenue growth and status as India's fastest growing youth-oriented channel. With brands like P&G, Amazon, Pepsi and Unilever now onboard as advertisers it is clear we are delivering a valuable audience to our brand partners."

Marvis added, "As a business driven by social video stars and digital content creators, it is also exciting to see the combined strength of newly acquired Chtrbox and our QYOU USA Influencer Marketing business units drive so much added value to brands as we establish ourselves as a leader in the quickly expanding creator economy. And we are just getting started."

QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators. In India, we curate, produce and distribute premium content including television networks and VOD for cable and satellite television, OTT and mobile platforms. Our India based influencer marketing division, Chtrbox, is India's leading influencer marketing platform connecting brands and social media influencers. In the United States, we create and manage influencer marketing campaigns for major film studios, game publishers and brands. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than 712 million consumers around the world. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and www.theq.tv.

