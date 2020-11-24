QYNAPSE to sponsor and exhibit at the 106th RSNA Annual Meeting and present its latest AI-neuroimaging advancements, which are transforming care for patients with brain disorders

This year, QYNAPSE is presenting its latest technological advancements of its QyScore ® medical device, which received FDA clearance earlier this year. QYNAPSE will also showcase significant developments being made with its QyPredict ® AI prediction technology, which is transforming central nervous system (CNS) clinical trials.

QyScore® provides automated quantification of a broad portfolio of neurodegenerative and neuroinflammatory markers and advanced visualization capabilities that are accessible by physicians. QyScore® integrates an automated comparison of patient results with a large normative dataset of healthy individuals, supporting faster clinical decisions, timely diagnosis and precise monitoring of Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis and other neurological disorders.

QyScore® is already transforming clinical care in a positive way by creating a more streamlined workflow between radiologists and neurologists, reducing variability from reading images and providing data-driven insights that are both clinically relevant and easy to interpret. The launch of QyScore® comes at a critical time as the world faces restricted access to health services due to COVID-19, thus enabling remote evaluation of critical neuroimages for patients suffering from neurological conditions.

Ahead of participating at RSNA 2020, QYNAPSE recently announced the acquisition of TRUE POSITIVE MEDICAL DEVICES Inc. and a strategic collaboration with the McGill and Laval Universities in Canada, as well as the appointment of a Chief Commercial Officer – strengthening global operating activities.

Starting on November 29, QYNAPSE's team is pleased to welcome the global radiology community to its RSNA virtual booth. Contact QYNAPSE to schedule a virtual demo: https://www.qynapse.com/demo/

Founded in 2015, QYNAPSE is a medical technology company that develops and markets solutions maximizing the potential of quantitative imaging and artificial intelligence to optimize diagnosis, prognosis and monitoring of patients with neurological diseases.

QYNAPSE is already marketing its QyScore® software for the automated quantification of imaging markers for clinical routine and clinical trials, in Europe and the United States. QYNAPSE is also launching QyPredict®, an AI prediction technology for better targeted patient selection in clinical trials.

QYNAPSE is headquartered in France, in the United States and in Canada.

