QYNAPSE Joins Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance (DTRA) To Democratize And Accelerate Clinical Trials

"We are very excited to join the 'Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance' and look forward to collaborating across this new coalition to advance innovative solutions in clinical trials," said Olivier Courrèges, CEO of QYNAPSE. "This initiative is a unique opportunity to accelerate the deployment of artificial intelligence-based technologies to foster a more efficient identification and monitoring of patients, which have even more of an impact in the context of decentralized clinical trials."

"We are extremely gratified to welcome QYNAPSE to the 'Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance,'" said Amir Kalali, MD, founder of several collaborative life science communities, and co-convenor of DTRA. "By advancing decentralized research we can make the clinical trial process more patient-focused, increase trial efficiency and encourage use of technologies. We are excited by QYNAPSE's commitment to embracing decentralized trials and to changing the culture that has been the rate limiter to innovation."

Experts estimate that COVID-19 may set back non-pandemic clinical trials by several years due to prospective patients' inability or reluctance to schedule visits at physical research locations. Decentralized approaches to conducting research facilitate participation by a more diverse patient population and could ease COVID-19-imposed difficulties for both patients and clinical investigators. Inclusion of representative patient populations in clinical trials by race, age and geographic location has long been an operational challenge. COVID-19 has amplified the disparities and inclusion biases that have become hurdles for potential trial participants.

"Now is the time to share ideas and insights that will chart the future course of clinical trials, accelerating drug development and saving lives – and by taking part in the DTRA, QYNAPSE is demonstrating its leadership to drive change," said Craig Lipset, DTRA co-convener, clinical innovation advisor, and a pioneer in decentralized trials. "We have a responsibility to advance the health of people with unmet medical needs, and by convening stakeholders from pharma companies, regulators, technology leaders and patient communities, we can remove remaining barriers to adoption and impact patients today."

QYNAPSE joins with its peer DTRA Member organizations to provide expertise to identify and address gaps and needs and advance best practices through effective education and communication.

The Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance ( DTRA ) was convened to enable collaboration of stakeholders to accelerate the adoption of patient-focused, decentralized clinical trials and research within life sciences and healthcare through education and research. It works to make research participation accessible to everyone, enabled by the consistent, widespread adoption of appropriate decentralized research methods. Follow DTRA on Twitter and LinkedIn for more information.

QYNAPSE, founded in 2015, is a medical technology company that develops and markets solutions maximizing the potential of quantitative imaging and artificial intelligence to optimize diagnosis, prognosis and monitoring of patients with neurological diseases. QYNAPSE is already marketing its QyScore® software for the automated quantification of imaging markers for clinical routine and clinical trials, in Europe and the United States. QYNAPSE is also launching QyPredict®, an AI prediction technology for better targeted patient selection in clinical trials.

QYNAPSE is headquartered in France, in the United States and in Canada.

