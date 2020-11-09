Quisitive Selected as Grant Thornton's Application Development Partner for SOC Reporting

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2020 /CNW/ -- Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. ("Quisitive" or the "Company") (TSXV: QUIS), a premier Microsoft Solutions Provider, has been selected as a strategic application development partner by Grant Thornton LLP, the U.S. member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd, one of the world's leading organizations of independent audit, tax and advisory firms.

Grant Thornton engaged Quisitive in a joint effort to accelerate and automate a unique and industry-differentiated platform for SOC (System and Organization Controls) reporting — most notably by tapping into the power of the Microsoft cloud. The result is SOC.x, a cloud-based application that allows Grant Thornton's professionals to more efficiently produce SOC reports. These reports allow service organizations to demonstrate that the services they perform meet established compliance frameworks for areas such as financial reporting, security, availability, confidentiality, and privacy

With the help of Quisitive, Grant Thornton, which is one of the nation's leading issuers of SOC reports, shifted away from a time-consuming and complex process to a more technologically advanced method of SOC reporting. Because SOC.x is integrated into the Microsoft Azure cloud, it automates the reporting process. This allows Grant Thornton to collaborate across multiple engagements, while also enjoying a single platform for the firm's professionals to reduce bottlenecks and use data more effectively.

"Thanks to our ability to meet the specific needs of customers and our successful history of doing so, we believe we are the right partner to help Grant Thornton deliver these new and exciting SOC reporting capabilities to the market, leveraging Microsoft Azure," said Quisitive CEO Mike Reinhart. "It has certainly been encouraging to successfully develop SOC.x with Grant Thornton and further serve their customer base with our expertise as a Microsoft cloud solution provider. We look forward to being a seamless part of the firm's continued efforts to transform SOC reporting."

Grant Thornton's national managing partner of Market Innovation and Release Management, Joseph Brown, added: "We chose Quisitive for SOC.x because of its longstanding relationship with Microsoft and its ability to swiftly integrate technology into the Azure cloud. Tapping into Azure has saved our team an immense amount of time and has allowed our firm to move SOC reporting onto a single platform that our professionals can ubiquitously access, while enjoying greater automation, standardization and collaboration."

Microsoft's Chief Technology Officer, US Partner Ecosystem, David Totten also stated, "As we continue to witness a surge in organizations leveraging technology to transition critical business processes into a modern framework, we are committed to providing incremental value to customers through our product offerings. Thanks to one of our most trusted and well-respected partners, Quisitive, Grant Thornton has been able to develop SOC.x in Microsoft Azure, which bolsters its ability to service clients and produce reports covering SOC issues."

In addition, Quisitive and Grant Thornton expect to work together to help other businesses that could benefit from Quisitive's prowess in business applications area (Dynamics 365), paired with Grant Thornton's broad know-how in consulting, accounting and tax services. This includes a go-to-market collaboration focused on the business transformation initiatives for transitioning customers with legacy ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) solutions into cloud-first platforms.

"As we continue to extend the SOC.x application and activate within Grant Thornton's client base, we noticed that there were additional synergistic opportunities between our teams," said Quisitive VP of Sales Kevin Castillo. "We believe unlocking the benefits of the Microsoft Dynamics ERP cloud solutions will provide meaningful benefits to Grant Thornton's clients. We understand that there is a significant market opportunity at hand here, as companies will now be able to deal with both their business and technological needs, and we intend to capitalize on it."

About Grant Thornton LLP

Founded in Chicago in 1924, Grant Thornton LLP (Grant Thornton) is the U.S. member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd, one of the world's leading organizations of independent audit, tax and advisory firms. Grant Thornton, which has revenues of $1.92 billion and operates more than 50 offices, works with a broad range of dynamic publicly and privately held companies, government agencies, financial institutions, and civic and religious organizations.

"Grant Thornton" refers to Grant Thornton LLP, the U.S. member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL). GTIL and the member firms are not a worldwide partnership. Services are delivered by the member firms. GTIL and its member firms are not agents of, and do not obligate, one another and are not liable for one another's acts or omissions. Please see grantthornton.com for further details.

About Quisitive

Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS) is a premier Microsoft solutions provider that helps enterprises move, operate, and innovate in the Microsoft cloud: Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365. Quisitive also provides proprietary SaaS solutions such as CRG emPerform™ and LedgerPay that complement the Microsoft platform. Quisitive serves clients globally from offices in the U.S and Canada. For more information, visit http://www.Quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.

